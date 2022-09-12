FNE at Venice 2022: Prize Winners: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Wins Golden Lion

GOLDEN LION - All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Laura Poitras

VENICE: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (USA) directed by Laura Poitras was awarded the top prize in the main competition of the 79th Venice Film Festival , which took place from 31 August to 10 September 2022.

In the Orizzonti Competition Bread and Salt / Chleb i Sól (Poland) directed by Damian Kocur scored a Special Jury Prize, while Poland scored again with the prize for Best Screenplay going to Fernando Guzzoni for the Polish minority coproduction Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland).

In the Collateral Awards the Authors under 40 Award of Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso gave a Best Director award to the Hungarian/Romanian Cristina Grosan for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná selhány, a coproduction of Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary and Slovakia, and a Special Mention went to the Serbian/Croatian coproduction Have You Seen the Woman ? / Da li ste videli ovu zenu directed by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević.

In Venice Critics Week the Jury awarded a special mention to Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany) directed by Theo Montoya, which also picked up a number of collateral awards. Another Romanian coproduction, Sapling / Puiet (Italy, USA, Romania) directed by Lorenzo Fabbro and Bronte Stahl, received the Venice Critics Week Short Film Award.

The international critics organisation FIPRESCI gave its top award for the Best Film in the Main Competition to Argentina, 1985 directed by Santiago Mitre. Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections went to Autobiography directed by Makbul Mubarak (a coproduction between France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Germany and Qatar).

FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the seventh time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Venice 79 Main Competition:

Golden Lion:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)

Directed by Laura Poitras

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize:

Saint Omer (France)

Directed by Alice Diop

Best Director:

Luca Guadagnino for Bones and All (USA, Italy)

Coppa Volpi for Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett for Tar (USA)

Directed by Todd Field

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor:

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, UK, USA)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Best Screenplay:

Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, UK, USA)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Special Jury Prize:

No Bears / Khers Nist (Iran)

Directed by Jafar Panahi

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress:

Taylor Russell for Bones and All (USA, Italy)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Orizzonti Competition:

Best Film:

World War III / Jang-e Jahani Sevom (Iran)

Directed by Houman Seyedi

Best Director:

Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel for Vera (Austria)

Special Jury Prize:

Bread and Salt / Chleb i Sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio SFP Polish Filmmakers Association

Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio

Supported by the Strzelce Opolskie Commune

Best Actress:

Vera Gemma for Vera (Austria)

Directed by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

Best Actor:

Mohsen Tanabandeh for World War III / Jang-e Jahani Sevom (Iran)

Directed by Houman Seyedi

Best Screenplay:

Fernando Guzzoni for Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland)

Directed by Fernando Guzzoni

Best Short Film:

Snow in September (France, Mongolia)

Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2022:

Snow In September (France, Mongolia)

Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Orizzonti Extra:

Armani Beauty Audience Award:

Nezough (UK, Syria, France)

Directed by Soudade Kaadan

Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Venice Award for a Debut:

Saint Omer (France)

Directed by Alice Diop

Venice Classics:

Best Documentary on Cinema:

Fragments of Paradise (USA)

Directed by K D Davison

Best Restored Film:

Branded to Kill / Koroshi no Rakuin (Japan, 1967)

Directed by Suzuki Seijun

Venice Immersive:

Best Immersive Experience:

The Man Who Couldn’t Leave (Taipei)

Directed by Singing Chen

Immersive Grand Jury Prize:

From the Main Square (Germany)

Directed by Pedro Harres

Immersive Special Jury Prize:

Eggscape (Argentina)

Directed by German Heller

Collateral Awards:

ARCA Cinema Giovani Award - Best Film of Venezia 79:

Athena (France)

Directed by Romain Gavras

ARCA Cinema Giovani Award - Best Italian Film in Venice:

Monica (USA)

Directed by Andrea Pallaoro

Authors under 40 Award | Dedicated to the director Valentina Pedicini by Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso:

Best Director:

Isabella Carbonell for Dogborn (Sweden)

Cristina Grosan for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná Selhány (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)

Produced by Xova Film

Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Eurimages, the Pilsen Region

Special Mentions:

The Last Queen / El Akhira. La Derniere Reine (Algeria, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Taiwan)

Directed by Damien Ounouri, Adila Bendimerad

Have You Seen the Woman ? / Da Li Ste Videli Ovu Zenu (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Blue Jean (UK)

Directed by Georgia Oakley

Brian Award | UAAR / Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti:

Il Signore delle formiche (Italy)

Directed by Gianni Amelio

Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group

To the winner of the Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film

CICT - UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award | Conseil International du Cinéma, de la Télévision et de la Communication Audiovisuelle (CICT-UNESCO):

Nuclear (USA)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Cinema & Arts Award | Associazione Kalambur Teatro in collaboration with Ateatro and Teatro Electro Stanislavsky:

Golden Musa:

Music for Black Pigeons (Denmark)

Directed by Jørgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed

and

Saint Omer (France)

Directed by Alice Diop

Premio CinemaSarà | Cineteca Italiana di Milano:

The Whale (USA)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Special Mention:

No Bears / Khers Nist (Iran)

Directed by Jafar Panahi

Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale

Saint Omer (France)

Directed by Alice Diop

Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation:

La Syndicaliste (France, Germany)

Directed by Jean-Paul Salomé

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment):

Princess (Italy)

Directed by Roberto De Paolis

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work):

Hanging Gardens / Janian Mualaqa (Iraq, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UK)

Directed by Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

Fanheart3 Award | Associazione Fanheart3:

Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film:

Don’t Worry Darling (USA)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Nave d’Argento for Best OTP:

To the characters Charles Eismayer and Mario Falak in Eismayer (Austria)

Directed by David Wagner

XR Fan Experience:

Lustration (Australia, USA)

Directed by Ryan Griffen

XR Special Mention:

Fight Back (France, USA)

Directed by Celine Tricart

FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub:

Best Film:

Gli ultimi giorni dell’umanita (Italy)

Directed by Enrico Ghezzi and Alessandro Gagliardo

Special Mention:

Ti mangiio il cuore (Italy)

Directed by Pippo Mezzapesa

Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film:

Albertine Where Are You? (Italy)

Directed by Maria Guidone

FIPRESCI Award | FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics):

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Directed by Santiago Mitre

Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections:

Autobiography (France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Germany, Qatar)

Directed by Makbul Mubarak

Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani:

Siccita (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Virzì

Europa Cinemas Label Award | Giornate degli Autori:

Dirty Difficult Dangerous (France, Italy, Lebanon)

Directed by Wissam Charaf

GdA Director’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:

Lobo e cao (Portugal)

Directed by Cláudia Varejão

Premio del Pubblico / People Choice’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:

Blue Jean (UK)

Directed by Georgia Oakley

BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People's Choice Award | Giornate degli Autori:

The Maiden (Canada)

Directed by Graham Foy

Green Drop Award | Green Cross Italia:

White Noise (USA)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Special Mention:

Siccita (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Virzì

HFPA Award | HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association):

To the young directors of the four films of the Biennale College Cinema

10th INTERFILM Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue:

The Whale (USA)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale C.G.S.:

Nezough (UK, Syria, France)

Directed by Soudade Kaadan

Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola, UNICEF:

The Whale (USA)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Cinema for UNICEF:

Athena (France)

Directed by Romain Gavras

Lizzani Award | ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici):

Chiara (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Special Mention:

A guerra finita (Italy)

Directed by Simone Massi

Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie - diritti degli artisti; in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani:

Best New Young Actor:

Leonardo Maltese for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)

Directed by Gianni Amelio

Best New Young Actress:

Margherita Mazzucco for Chiara (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

La Pellicola d'Oro Award | Ass.ne Culturale Articolo 9 Cultura & Spettacolo e S.A.S. Cinema

Best Visual Effects:

Maurizio Corridori for Freaks Out (Italy)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Best Production Director:

Barbara Busso for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)

Directed by Gianni Amelio

Best Camera Operator:

Cesare Pascarella for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)

Directed by Gianni Amelio

Best Costumes:

Laura Montaldi for Chiara (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Queer Lion Award | Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion:

Sin Deep / Aus Meiner Haut (Germany)

Directed by Alex Schaad

RB Casting Award | RB Casting:

Leonardo Maltese for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)

Directed by Gianni Amelio

Venice International Film Critics Week / Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Grand Prize:

Eismayer (Austria)

Directed by David Wagner

Jury Special Mention:

Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)

Directed by Theo Montoya

Produced by Desvio Visual, Monogram Film, Dublin Films

Coproduced by Amerikafilm

Supported by El Fondo Mixto de Promoción Cinematográfica o Proimágenes Colombia, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), IDFA Bertha Fund (supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme), Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine, the World Cinema Fund, the Romanian National Television (TVR), Comision Filmica de Medellín, Tribeca All Access, Avanpost, TV7 Bordeaux, KANALDUDE

The Film Club Audience Award:

Margini (Italy)

Directed by Niccolò Falsetti

Verona Film Club Award | Venice International Film Critics Week:

Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)

Directed by Theo Montoya

Mario Serandrei - | Venice International Film Critics Week:

Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)

Directed by Theo Montoya

Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2021 | Venice International Film Critics Week:

Sapling / Puiet (Italy, USA, Romania)

Directed by Lorenzo Fabbro, Bronte Stahl

Best Director SIC@SIC 2021 | Venice International Film Critics Week:

Albertine Where Are You? (Italy)

Directed by Maria Guidone

Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020 | Venice International Film Critics Week:

Reginetta (Italy)

Directed by Federico Russotto

SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication):

Chiara (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Special Mention:

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Directed by Santiago Mitre

Smithers Foundation Award Ambassador of Hope | Smithers Foundation:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)

Directed by Laura Poitras

Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award XI edition | Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cerca lavoro):

Best Italian Film:

Chiara (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Best Foreign Film:

The Whale (USA)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Premio Soundtrack Stars Award | Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani - Best Soundtrack:

Franco Piersanti for the soundtrack of Siccita (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Virzi

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Stefano Bollani

Special Mention:

Rodrigo D’Erasmo for the soundtrack of Sergio Leone – L’Italiano Che Invento L’America (Italy)

Directed by Francesco Zippel

Premio UNIMED | UNIMED (Unione delle Università del Mediterraneo):

Bardo, falso cronica de unas cuantas verdades (Mexico)

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu