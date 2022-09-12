12-09-2022

FNE at Venice 2022: Prize Winners: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Wins Golden Lion

    GOLDEN LION - All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Laura Poitras GOLDEN LION - All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Laura Poitras Credits: La Biennale di Venezia - Foto ASAC, ph A. Avezzù

    VENICE: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed (USA) directed by Laura Poitras was awarded the top prize in the main competition of the 79th Venice Film Festival, which took place from 31 August to 10 September 2022.

    In the Orizzonti Competition Bread and Salt / Chleb i Sól (Poland) directed by Damian Kocur scored a Special Jury Prize, while Poland scored again with the prize for Best Screenplay going to Fernando Guzzoni for the Polish minority coproduction Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland).

    In the Collateral Awards the Authors under 40 Award of Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso gave a Best Director award to the Hungarian/Romanian Cristina Grosan for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná selhány, a coproduction of Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary and Slovakia, and a Special Mention went to the Serbian/Croatian coproduction Have You Seen the Woman ? / Da li ste videli ovu zenu directed by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević.

    In Venice Critics Week the Jury awarded a special mention to Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany) directed by Theo Montoya, which also picked up a number of collateral awards. Another Romanian coproduction, Sapling / Puiet (Italy, USA, Romania) directed by Lorenzo Fabbro and Bronte Stahl, received the Venice Critics Week Short Film Award.

    The international critics organisation FIPRESCI gave its top award for the Best Film in the Main Competition to Argentina, 1985 directed by Santiago Mitre. Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections went to Autobiography directed by Makbul Mubarak (a coproduction between France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Germany and Qatar).

    FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the seventh time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE

    Here is the full list of award winners:

    Venice 79 Main Competition:

    Golden Lion:
    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)
    Directed by Laura Poitras

    Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize:
    Saint Omer (France)
    Directed by Alice Diop

    Best Director:
    Luca Guadagnino for Bones and All (USA, Italy)

    Coppa Volpi for Best Actress:
    Cate Blanchett for Tar (USA)
    Directed by Todd Field

    Coppa Volpi for Best Actor:
    Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, UK, USA)
    Directed by Martin McDonagh

    Best Screenplay:
    Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, UK, USA)
    Directed by Martin McDonagh

    Special Jury Prize:
    No Bears / Khers Nist (Iran)
    Directed by Jafar Panahi

    Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress:
    Taylor Russell for Bones and All (USA, Italy)
    Directed by Luca Guadagnino

    Orizzonti Competition:

    Best Film:
    World War III / Jang-e Jahani Sevom (Iran)
    Directed by Houman Seyedi

    Best Director:
    Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel for Vera (Austria)

    Special Jury Prize:
    ORIZZONTI SPECIAL JURY PRIZE for Bread and Salt by Damian Kocur, Credits: La Biennale di Venezia, Foto: ASAC ph A. AvezzùBread and Salt / Chleb i Sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio SFP Polish Filmmakers Association
    Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
    Supported by the Strzelce Opolskie Commune

    Best Actress:
    Vera Gemma for Vera (Austria)
    Directed by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

    Best Actor:
    Mohsen Tanabandeh for World War III / Jang-e Jahani Sevom (Iran)
    Directed by Houman Seyedi

    Best Screenplay:
    Fernando Guzzoni for Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland)
    Directed by Fernando Guzzoni

    Best Short Film:
    Snow in September (France, Mongolia)
    Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

    Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2022:
    Snow In September (France, Mongolia)
    Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

    Orizzonti Extra:

    Armani Beauty Audience Award:
    Nezough (UK, Syria, France)
    Directed by Soudade Kaadan

    Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Venice Award for a Debut:
    Saint Omer (France)
    Directed by Alice Diop

    Venice Classics:

    Best Documentary on Cinema:
    Fragments of Paradise (USA)
    Directed by K D Davison

    Best Restored Film:
    Branded to Kill / Koroshi no Rakuin (Japan, 1967)
    Directed by Suzuki Seijun

    Venice Immersive:

    Best Immersive Experience:
    The Man Who Couldn’t Leave (Taipei)
    Directed by Singing Chen

    Immersive Grand Jury Prize:
    From the Main Square (Germany)
    Directed by Pedro Harres

    Immersive Special Jury Prize:
    Eggscape (Argentina)
    Directed by German Heller

    Collateral Awards:

    ARCA Cinema Giovani Award - Best Film of Venezia 79:
    Athena (France)
    Directed by Romain Gavras

    ARCA Cinema Giovani Award - Best Italian Film in Venice:
    Monica (USA)
    Directed by Andrea Pallaoro

    Authors under 40 Award | Dedicated to the director Valentina Pedicini by Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso:

    Best Director:
    Isabella Carbonell for Dogborn (Sweden)

    Cristina Grosan for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná Selhány (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)
    Produced by Xova Film
    Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon FilmgroupSuper film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film FundEurimages, the Pilsen Region

    Special Mentions:

    The Last Queen  / El Akhira. La Derniere Reine (Algeria, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Taiwan)
    Directed by Damien Ounouri, Adila Bendimerad

    Have You Seen the Woman ? / Da Li Ste Videli Ovu Zenu (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Blue Jean (UK)
    Directed by Georgia Oakley

    Brian Award | UAAR / Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti:
    Il Signore delle formiche (Italy)
    Directed by Gianni Amelio

    Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group
    To the winner of the Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film

    CICT - UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award | Conseil International du Cinéma, de la Télévision et de la Communication Audiovisuelle (CICT-UNESCO):
    Nuclear (USA)
    Directed by Oliver Stone

    Cinema & Arts Award | Associazione Kalambur Teatro in collaboration with Ateatro and Teatro Electro Stanislavsky:

    Golden Musa:
    Music for Black Pigeons (Denmark)
    Directed by Jørgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed
    and
    Saint Omer (France)
    Directed by Alice Diop

    Premio CinemaSarà | Cineteca Italiana di Milano:
    The Whale (USA)
    Directed by Darren Aronofsky

    Special Mention:
    No Bears / Khers Nist (Iran)
    Directed by Jafar Panahi

    Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale
    Saint Omer (France)
    Directed by Alice Diop

    Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation:
    La Syndicaliste (France, Germany)
    Directed by Jean-Paul Salomé

    Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment):
    Princess (Italy)
    Directed by Roberto De Paolis

    Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work):
    Hanging Gardens / Janian Mualaqa (Iraq, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UK)
    Directed by Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

    Fanheart3 Award | Associazione Fanheart3:

    Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film:
    Don’t Worry Darling (USA)
    Directed by Olivia Wilde

    Nave d’Argento for Best OTP:
    To the characters Charles Eismayer and Mario Falak in Eismayer (Austria)
    Directed by David Wagner

    XR Fan Experience:
    Lustration (Australia, USA)
    Directed by Ryan Griffen

    XR Special Mention:
    Fight Back (France, USA)
    Directed by Celine Tricart

    FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub:
    Best Film:
    Gli ultimi giorni dell’umanita (Italy)
    Directed by Enrico Ghezzi and Alessandro Gagliardo

    Special Mention:
    Ti mangiio il cuore (Italy)
    Directed by Pippo Mezzapesa

    Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film:
    Albertine Where Are You? (Italy)
    Directed by Maria Guidone

    FIPRESCI Award | FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics):
    Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
    Directed by Santiago Mitre

    Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections:
    Autobiography (France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Germany, Qatar)
    Directed by Makbul Mubarak

    Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani:
    Siccita (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Virzì

    Europa Cinemas Label Award | Giornate degli Autori:
    Dirty Difficult Dangerous (France, Italy, Lebanon)
    Directed by Wissam Charaf

    GdA Director’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:
    Lobo e cao (Portugal)
    Directed by Cláudia Varejão

    Premio del Pubblico / People Choice’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:
    Blue Jean (UK)
    Directed by Georgia Oakley

    BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People's Choice Award | Giornate degli Autori:
    The Maiden (Canada)
    Directed by Graham Foy

    Green Drop Award | Green Cross Italia:
    White Noise (USA)
    Directed by Noah Baumbach

    Special Mention:
    Siccita (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Virzì

    HFPA Award | HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association):
    To the young directors of the four films of the Biennale College Cinema

    10th INTERFILM Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue:
    The Whale (USA)
    Directed by Darren Aronofsky

    Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale C.G.S.:
    Nezough (UK, Syria, France)
    Directed by Soudade Kaadan

    Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola, UNICEF:
    The Whale (USA)
    Directed by Darren Aronofsky

    Cinema for UNICEF:
    Athena (France)
    Directed by Romain Gavras

    Lizzani Award | ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici):
    Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

    Special Mention:
    A guerra finita (Italy)
    Directed by Simone Massi

    Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie - diritti degli artisti; in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani:

    Best New Young Actor:
    Leonardo Maltese for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)
    Directed by Gianni Amelio

    Best New Young Actress:
    Margherita Mazzucco for Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

    La Pellicola d'Oro Award | Ass.ne Culturale Articolo 9 Cultura & Spettacolo e S.A.S. Cinema

    Best Visual Effects:
    Maurizio Corridori for Freaks Out (Italy)
    Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

    Best Production Director:
    Barbara Busso for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)
    Directed by Gianni Amelio

    Best Camera Operator:
    Cesare Pascarella for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)
    Directed by Gianni Amelio

    Best Costumes:
    Laura Montaldi for Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

    Queer Lion Award | Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion:
    Sin Deep  / Aus Meiner Haut (Germany)
    Directed by Alex Schaad

    RB Casting Award | RB Casting:
    Leonardo Maltese for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)
    Directed by Gianni Amelio

    Venice International Film Critics Week / Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

    Grand Prize:
    Eismayer (Austria)
    Directed by David Wagner

    Jury Special Mention:
    Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)
    Directed by Theo Montoya
    Produced by Desvio Visual, Monogram Film, Dublin Films
    Coproduced by Amerikafilm
    Supported by El Fondo Mixto de Promoción Cinematográfica o Proimágenes Colombia, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), IDFA Bertha Fund (supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme), Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine, the World Cinema Fund, the Romanian National Television (TVR), Comision Filmica de Medellín, Tribeca All Access, Avanpost, TV7 Bordeaux, KANALDUDE

    The Film Club Audience Award:
    Margini (Italy)
    Directed by Niccolò Falsetti

    Verona Film Club Award | Venice International Film Critics Week:
    Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)
    Directed by Theo Montoya

    Mario Serandrei - | Venice International Film Critics Week:
    Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)
    Directed by Theo Montoya

    Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2021 | Venice International Film Critics Week:
    Sapling / Puiet (Italy, USA, Romania)
    Directed by Lorenzo Fabbro, Bronte Stahl

    Best Director SIC@SIC 2021 | Venice International Film Critics Week:
    Albertine Where Are You? (Italy)
    Directed by Maria Guidone

    Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020 | Venice International Film Critics Week:
    Reginetta (Italy)
    Directed by Federico Russotto

    SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication):
    Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

    Special Mention:
    Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
    Directed by Santiago Mitre

    Smithers Foundation Award Ambassador of Hope | Smithers Foundation:
    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)
    Directed by Laura Poitras

    Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award XI edition | Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cerca lavoro):

    Best Italian Film:
    Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

    Best Foreign Film:
    The Whale (USA)
    Directed by Darren Aronofsky

    Premio Soundtrack Stars Award | Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani - Best Soundtrack:
    Franco Piersanti for the soundtrack of Siccita (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Virzi

    Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Stefano Bollani

    Special Mention:
    Rodrigo D’Erasmo for the soundtrack of Sergio Leone – L’Italiano Che Invento L’America (Italy)
    Directed by Francesco Zippel

    Premio UNIMED | UNIMED (Unione delle Università del Mediterraneo):
    Bardo, falso cronica de unas cuantas verdades (Mexico)
    Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu

