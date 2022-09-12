FNE at Venice 2022: Prize Winners: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Wins Golden Lion

In the Orizzonti Competition Bread and Salt / Chleb i Sól (Poland) directed by Damian Kocur scored a Special Jury Prize, while Poland scored again with the prize for Best Screenplay going to Fernando Guzzoni for the Polish minority coproduction Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland).
In the Collateral Awards the Authors under 40 Award of Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso gave a Best Director award to the Hungarian/Romanian Cristina Grosan for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná selhány, a coproduction of Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary and Slovakia, and a Special Mention went to the Serbian/Croatian coproduction Have You Seen the Woman ? / Da li ste videli ovu zenu directed by Dušan Zorić and Matija Gluščević.
In Venice Critics Week the Jury awarded a special mention to Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany) directed by Theo Montoya, which also picked up a number of collateral awards. Another Romanian coproduction, Sapling / Puiet (Italy, USA, Romania) directed by Lorenzo Fabbro and Bronte Stahl, received the Venice Critics Week Short Film Award.
The international critics organisation FIPRESCI gave its top award for the Best Film in the Main Competition to Argentina, 1985 directed by Santiago Mitre. Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections went to Autobiography directed by Makbul Mubarak (a coproduction between France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Germany and Qatar).
FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the seventh time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE.
Here is the full list of award winners:
Venice 79 Main Competition:
Golden Lion:
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)
Directed by Laura Poitras
Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize:
Saint Omer (France)
Directed by Alice Diop
Best Director:
Luca Guadagnino for Bones and All (USA, Italy)
Coppa Volpi for Best Actress:
Cate Blanchett for Tar (USA)
Directed by Todd Field
Coppa Volpi for Best Actor:
Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, UK, USA)
Directed by Martin McDonagh
Best Screenplay:
Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin (Ireland, UK, USA)
Directed by Martin McDonagh
Special Jury Prize:
No Bears / Khers Nist (Iran)
Directed by Jafar Panahi
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress:
Taylor Russell for Bones and All (USA, Italy)
Directed by Luca Guadagnino
Orizzonti Competition:
Best Film:
World War III / Jang-e Jahani Sevom (Iran)
Directed by Houman Seyedi
Best Director:
Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel for Vera (Austria)
Special Jury Prize:
Bread and Salt / Chleb i Sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio SFP Polish Filmmakers Association
Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
Supported by the Strzelce Opolskie Commune
Best Actress:
Vera Gemma for Vera (Austria)
Directed by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel
Best Actor:
Mohsen Tanabandeh for World War III / Jang-e Jahani Sevom (Iran)
Directed by Houman Seyedi
Best Screenplay:
Fernando Guzzoni for Blanquita (Chile, Mexico, Luxembourg, France, Poland)
Directed by Fernando Guzzoni
Best Short Film:
Snow in September (France, Mongolia)
Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
Venice Short Film Nomination for the European Film Awards 2022:
Snow In September (France, Mongolia)
Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
Orizzonti Extra:
Armani Beauty Audience Award:
Nezough (UK, Syria, France)
Directed by Soudade Kaadan
Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Venice Award for a Debut:
Saint Omer (France)
Directed by Alice Diop
Venice Classics:
Best Documentary on Cinema:
Fragments of Paradise (USA)
Directed by K D Davison
Best Restored Film:
Branded to Kill / Koroshi no Rakuin (Japan, 1967)
Directed by Suzuki Seijun
Venice Immersive:
Best Immersive Experience:
The Man Who Couldn’t Leave (Taipei)
Directed by Singing Chen
Immersive Grand Jury Prize:
From the Main Square (Germany)
Directed by Pedro Harres
Immersive Special Jury Prize:
Eggscape (Argentina)
Directed by German Heller
Collateral Awards:
ARCA Cinema Giovani Award - Best Film of Venezia 79:
Athena (France)
Directed by Romain Gavras
ARCA Cinema Giovani Award - Best Italian Film in Venice:
Monica (USA)
Directed by Andrea Pallaoro
Authors under 40 Award | Dedicated to the director Valentina Pedicini by Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso:
Best Director:
Isabella Carbonell for Dogborn (Sweden)
Cristina Grosan for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná Selhány (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)
Produced by Xova Film
Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Eurimages, the Pilsen Region
Special Mentions:
The Last Queen / El Akhira. La Derniere Reine (Algeria, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Taiwan)
Directed by Damien Ounouri, Adila Bendimerad
Have You Seen the Woman ? / Da Li Ste Videli Ovu Zenu (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Blue Jean (UK)
Directed by Georgia Oakley
Brian Award | UAAR / Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti:
Il Signore delle formiche (Italy)
Directed by Gianni Amelio
Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group
To the winner of the Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film
CICT - UNESCO Enrico Fulchignoni Award | Conseil International du Cinéma, de la Télévision et de la Communication Audiovisuelle (CICT-UNESCO):
Nuclear (USA)
Directed by Oliver Stone
Cinema & Arts Award | Associazione Kalambur Teatro in collaboration with Ateatro and Teatro Electro Stanislavsky:
Golden Musa:
Music for Black Pigeons (Denmark)
Directed by Jørgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed
and
Saint Omer (France)
Directed by Alice Diop
Premio CinemaSarà | Cineteca Italiana di Milano:
The Whale (USA)
Directed by Darren Aronofsky
Special Mention:
No Bears / Khers Nist (Iran)
Directed by Jafar Panahi
Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale
Saint Omer (France)
Directed by Alice Diop
Premio Fondazione Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation:
La Syndicaliste (France, Germany)
Directed by Jean-Paul Salomé
Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment):
Princess (Italy)
Directed by Roberto De Paolis
Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work):
Hanging Gardens / Janian Mualaqa (Iraq, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UK)
Directed by Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji
Fanheart3 Award | Associazione Fanheart3:
Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film:
Don’t Worry Darling (USA)
Directed by Olivia Wilde
Nave d’Argento for Best OTP:
To the characters Charles Eismayer and Mario Falak in Eismayer (Austria)
Directed by David Wagner
XR Fan Experience:
Lustration (Australia, USA)
Directed by Ryan Griffen
XR Special Mention:
Fight Back (France, USA)
Directed by Celine Tricart
FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub:
Best Film:
Gli ultimi giorni dell’umanita (Italy)
Directed by Enrico Ghezzi and Alessandro Gagliardo
Special Mention:
Ti mangiio il cuore (Italy)
Directed by Pippo Mezzapesa
Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film:
Albertine Where Are You? (Italy)
Directed by Maria Guidone
FIPRESCI Award | FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics):
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Directed by Santiago Mitre
Best Film from Orizzonti and parallel sections:
Autobiography (France, Singapore, Poland, Philippines, Germany, Germany, Qatar)
Directed by Makbul Mubarak
Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani:
Siccita (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Virzì
Europa Cinemas Label Award | Giornate degli Autori:
Dirty Difficult Dangerous (France, Italy, Lebanon)
Directed by Wissam Charaf
GdA Director’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:
Lobo e cao (Portugal)
Directed by Cláudia Varejão
Premio del Pubblico / People Choice’s Award | Giornate degli Autori:
Blue Jean (UK)
Directed by Georgia Oakley
BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas People's Choice Award | Giornate degli Autori:
The Maiden (Canada)
Directed by Graham Foy
Green Drop Award | Green Cross Italia:
White Noise (USA)
Directed by Noah Baumbach
Special Mention:
Siccita (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Virzì
HFPA Award | HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association):
To the young directors of the four films of the Biennale College Cinema
10th INTERFILM Award for Promoting Interreligious Dialogue:
The Whale (USA)
Directed by Darren Aronofsky
Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale C.G.S.:
Nezough (UK, Syria, France)
Directed by Soudade Kaadan
Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola, UNICEF:
The Whale (USA)
Directed by Darren Aronofsky
Cinema for UNICEF:
Athena (France)
Directed by Romain Gavras
Lizzani Award | ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici):
Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli
Special Mention:
A guerra finita (Italy)
Directed by Simone Massi
Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie - diritti degli artisti; in collaboration with Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani and Sindacato Nazionale Critici Cinematografici Italiani:
Best New Young Actor:
Leonardo Maltese for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)
Directed by Gianni Amelio
Best New Young Actress:
Margherita Mazzucco for Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli
La Pellicola d'Oro Award | Ass.ne Culturale Articolo 9 Cultura & Spettacolo e S.A.S. Cinema
Best Visual Effects:
Maurizio Corridori for Freaks Out (Italy)
Directed by Gabriele Mainetti
Best Production Director:
Barbara Busso for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)
Directed by Gianni Amelio
Best Camera Operator:
Cesare Pascarella for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)
Directed by Gianni Amelio
Best Costumes:
Laura Montaldi for Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli
Queer Lion Award | Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion:
Sin Deep / Aus Meiner Haut (Germany)
Directed by Alex Schaad
RB Casting Award | RB Casting:
Leonardo Maltese for Il signore delle formiche (Italy)
Directed by Gianni Amelio
Venice International Film Critics Week / Settimana Internazionale della Critica:
Grand Prize:
Eismayer (Austria)
Directed by David Wagner
Jury Special Mention:
Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)
Directed by Theo Montoya
Produced by Desvio Visual, Monogram Film, Dublin Films
Coproduced by Amerikafilm
Supported by El Fondo Mixto de Promoción Cinematográfica o Proimágenes Colombia, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), IDFA Bertha Fund (supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme), Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine, the World Cinema Fund, the Romanian National Television (TVR), Comision Filmica de Medellín, Tribeca All Access, Avanpost, TV7 Bordeaux, KANALDUDE
The Film Club Audience Award:
Margini (Italy)
Directed by Niccolò Falsetti
Verona Film Club Award | Venice International Film Critics Week:
Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)
Directed by Theo Montoya
Mario Serandrei - | Venice International Film Critics Week:
Anhell69 (Columbia, Romania, France, Germany)
Directed by Theo Montoya
Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2021 | Venice International Film Critics Week:
Sapling / Puiet (Italy, USA, Romania)
Directed by Lorenzo Fabbro, Bronte Stahl
Best Director SIC@SIC 2021 | Venice International Film Critics Week:
Albertine Where Are You? (Italy)
Directed by Maria Guidone
Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020 | Venice International Film Critics Week:
Reginetta (Italy)
Directed by Federico Russotto
SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication):
Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli
Special Mention:
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Directed by Santiago Mitre
Smithers Foundation Award Ambassador of Hope | Smithers Foundation:
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (USA)
Directed by Laura Poitras
Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award XI edition | Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cerca lavoro):
Best Italian Film:
Chiara (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli
Best Foreign Film:
The Whale (USA)
Directed by Darren Aronofsky
Premio Soundtrack Stars Award | Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani - Best Soundtrack:
Franco Piersanti for the soundtrack of Siccita (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Virzi
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Stefano Bollani
Special Mention:
Rodrigo D’Erasmo for the soundtrack of Sergio Leone – L’Italiano Che Invento L’America (Italy)
Directed by Francesco Zippel
Premio UNIMED | UNIMED (Unione delle Università del Mediterraneo):
Bardo, falso cronica de unas cuantas verdades (Mexico)
Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu