WEMW 2023 Launches Second Call for Entries

The deadline for the EAVE Slate as well as for the Inspirational Labs is 20 November 2022.
The Inspirational Labs are: ANIMA SPIRIT | Animation Inspirational Lab (organised in partnership with CEE Animation) Workshop; COLD OPEN | Drama Series Inspirational Lab (in partnership with MIDPOINT Institute); THE IMPACT ZONE | Outreach & Impact Inspirational Lab (in partnership with ESoDoc); THE ON DEMAND ECOSYSTEM | VOD Inspirational Lab; WEMW FOCUS | East & West Inspirational Lab (in partnership with the 2023 East & West countries in focus: Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Ukraine & Spain, Portugal, Latin America); and GENRE RULES | Fantastic Film Inspirational Lab (in partnership with the Fantastic Film Forum of the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival).
