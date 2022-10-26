WEMW 2023 Launches Second Call for Entries

TRIESTE: When East Meets West has launched the call for applications for the second edition of the EAVE Slate and also for its new Inspirational Labs. WEMW 2023 will take place 22 - 25 January 2023 within the Trieste Film Festival (21 – 30 January 2023).

The deadline for the EAVE Slate as well as for the Inspirational Labs is 20 November 2022.

The Inspirational Labs are: ANIMA SPIRIT | Animation Inspirational Lab (organised in partnership with CEE Animation) Workshop; COLD OPEN | Drama Series Inspirational Lab (in partnership with MIDPOINT Institute); THE IMPACT ZONE | Outreach & Impact Inspirational Lab (in partnership with ESoDoc); THE ON DEMAND ECOSYSTEM | VOD Inspirational Lab; WEMW FOCUS | East & West Inspirational Lab (in partnership with the 2023 East & West countries in focus: Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Ukraine & Spain, Portugal, Latin America); and GENRE RULES | Fantastic Film Inspirational Lab (in partnership with the Fantastic Film Forum of the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival).

Click HERE for the press release.