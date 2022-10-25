25-10-2022

FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2022 Announces Lineup

    FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2022 Announces Lineup credit: FilmFestival Cottbus

    COTTBUS: Twelve films are running in the Feature Film Competition of the 32nd edition of FilmFestival Cottbus, taking place 8 – 13 November 2022. One of the world's leading forums for Eastern European cinema will screen 219 films from 48 countries.

    The festival is organising competitions for feature films, short films and youth films U18.

    This year the festival will focus on Romania, will screen new Polish films in the Polskie Horyzonty section and will launch a new section EcoEast with films on ecological themes and sustainability. Other sidebar sections include Spectrum, Hits, Children’s Film, Women’s Role in Socialism and Beyond, Full Dome, among others.

    A total of 15 prizes will be awarded, with a total value of more than 60,000 EUR.

    The east-west co-production market connecting cottbus will be held as usual within the FilmFestival Cottbus from 9 to 11 November 2022. Click HERE for the coco2022 lineup.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Luxembourg, Luxembourg (Ukraine)
    Directed by Antonio Lukich

    Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
    Directed by Damian Kocur
    Produced by Munk Studio
    Coproduced by Canal+ PolskaSilesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Fools / Głupcy (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wasilewski 
    Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis
    Coproduced by MicroFILM, Achtung Panda!
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Lodz Film Commission

    Have You Seen This Woman / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in BelgradeDinaridi Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by Tangaj ProductionPapillon Film
    Coproduced by Screening EmotionsAvanpost Production
    Supported by the Romanian Film CentreBulgarian National Film CenterCreative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate FundingEurimagesRomanian National Television

    Metronom (Romania, France)
    Directed by Alexandru Belc
    Produced by Strada Film International
    Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Minsk (Estonia)
    Directed by Boris Guts
    Produced by Leo Films
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

    The Head of a Big Fish (Croatia)
    Directed by Arsen Oremović
    Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Sermon to the Fish (Azerbaijan, Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey)
    Directed by Hilal Baydarov

    Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Beata Parkanová
    Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production
    Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionAzyl ProductionKijora FilmStudio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Anna Jadowska 
    Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
    Coproduced by Blick Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film CommissionCanal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France

