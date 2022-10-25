FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2022 Announces Lineup

COTTBUS: Twelve films are running in the Feature Film Competition of the 32nd edition of FilmFestival Cottbus , taking place 8 – 13 November 2022. One of the world's leading forums for Eastern European cinema will screen 219 films from 48 countries.

The festival is organising competitions for feature films, short films and youth films U18.

This year the festival will focus on Romania, will screen new Polish films in the Polskie Horyzonty section and will launch a new section EcoEast with films on ecological themes and sustainability. Other sidebar sections include Spectrum, Hits, Children’s Film, Women’s Role in Socialism and Beyond, Full Dome, among others.

A total of 15 prizes will be awarded, with a total value of more than 60,000 EUR.

The east-west co-production market connecting cottbus will be held as usual within the FilmFestival Cottbus from 9 to 11 November 2022. Click HERE for the coco2022 lineup.

Feature Film Competition:

Luxembourg, Luxembourg (Ukraine)

Directed by Antonio Lukich

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Fools / Głupcy (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wasilewski

Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis

Coproduced by MicroFILM, Achtung Panda!

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Lodz Film Commission

Have You Seen This Woman / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film

Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, Romanian National Television

Metronom (Romania, France)

Directed by Alexandru Belc

Produced by Strada Film International

Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Minsk (Estonia)

Directed by Boris Guts

Produced by Leo Films

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

The Head of a Big Fish (Croatia)

Directed by Arsen Oremović

Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Sermon to the Fish (Azerbaijan, Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey)

Directed by Hilal Baydarov

Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film, Studio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)

Directed by Anna Jadowska

Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France