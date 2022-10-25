FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2022 Announces Lineup

The festival is organising competitions for feature films, short films and youth films U18.
This year the festival will focus on Romania, will screen new Polish films in the Polskie Horyzonty section and will launch a new section EcoEast with films on ecological themes and sustainability. Other sidebar sections include Spectrum, Hits, Children’s Film, Women’s Role in Socialism and Beyond, Full Dome, among others.
A total of 15 prizes will be awarded, with a total value of more than 60,000 EUR.
The east-west co-production market connecting cottbus will be held as usual within the FilmFestival Cottbus from 9 to 11 November 2022. Click HERE for the coco2022 lineup.
Feature Film Competition:
Luxembourg, Luxembourg (Ukraine)
Directed by Antonio Lukich
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Silesia Film, KIVI Rental, King House Michał Sadowski, EXA Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Fools / Głupcy (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wasilewski
Produced by Extreme Emotions Bis
Coproduced by MicroFILM, Achtung Panda!
Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, the Lodz Film Commission
Have You Seen This Woman / Da li ste videli ovu ženu? (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluscevic
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, Dinaridi Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Men of Deeds / Oameni de treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film
Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, Romanian National Television
Metronom (Romania, France)
Directed by Alexandru Belc
Produced by Strada Film International
Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Minsk (Estonia)
Directed by Boris Guts
Produced by Leo Films
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
The Head of a Big Fish (Croatia)
Directed by Arsen Oremović
Produced by Izazov 365 d.o.o.
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Sermon to the Fish (Azerbaijan, Mexico, Switzerland, Turkey)
Directed by Hilal Baydarov
Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
Directed by Beata Parkanová
Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film, Studio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Woman on the Roof / Kobieta na dachu (Poland, France, Sweden)
Directed by Anna Jadowska
Produced by Donten & Lacroix Films
Coproduced by Blick Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Arte, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Canal+ Polska, the Swedish Film Institute, SVT, Région Île-de-France