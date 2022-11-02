The 7th European Arthouse Cinema Day Announces Its Ambassadors

BERLIN: Emily Atef, Lukas Dhont, Alice Diop, Valerio Mastandrea, Pilar Palomero and Agnieszka Smoczynska are the ambassadors for the 7th European Arthouse Cinema Day , organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) on 13 November 2022.

The following events are being organised in presence of the ambassadors: Emily Atef - premiere of More than Ever in French and German cinemas with simultaneous screening and live stream of the Q&A; Alice Diop - premiere of Saint Omer in French cinemas with simultaneous screening and live stream of the Q&A; Valerio Mastandrea - event in Rome in his presence for Italian cinemas; Pilar Palomero - premiere of La Maternal in Spanish cinemas with simultaneous screening and live stream of the Q&A.

The European Arthouse Cinema Day is organised by CICAE in association with the Europa Cinemas network and it is co-funded by MEDIA Creative Europe.

Over 300 cinemas from 20 countries have already signed up for the 7th European Arthouse Cinema Day.

