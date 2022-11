SARAJEVO: The pan-European streaming service SkyShowtime will launch in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia on 14 December 2022, and it will expand to Czech Republic, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in February 2023.

SkyShowtime brings films and original series from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME®, Sky Studios and Peacock, but will also present local original programming, according to a press release.



The service first launched in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden on 20 September 2022.