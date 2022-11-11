FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2022: Deconstruction

COTTBUS: Bulgarian producer Veselka Kiryakova teams up with writer-director Pavel G. Vesnakov and co-writer Simeon Ventsistavov on Deconstruction, one of 13 projects presented at the connecting cottbus East-West pitching forum taking place 9 - 11 November 2022. The film is coproduced by Bulgaria’s Red Carpet and Italy’s dispàrte.

The drama is an intimate story of the hermit-like character Angel, an astronomer who takes care of the isolated Rozhen Observatory. When the government announces it plans to close down the observatory, Angel takes the government workers hostage until he can take one more photograph of the night-time sky ten years after the death of his son, when he is convinced he captured an image of God. The film will be shot on location at the Rozhen Observatory.

The film, which is in early development, should be the third production by Vesnakov, whose debut film German Lessons, produced by Bulgaria’s Moviemento and coproduced by Germany’s Heimathafen Film & Media, won a FIPRESCI Prize, and whose second feature Windless, produced by Red Carpet and coproduced by dispàrte, won a Works-in-Progress Award.

Co-writer Simeon Ventsislavov’s credits include acclaimed films by Stephan Komandarev and Milko Lazarov. Red Carpet production house was founded in 2009. Its films have been screened at Venice, Berlin, and other leading film festivals.

The film has a budget of 935,000 EUR. It has already secured 25,000 EUR with development support from the Bulgarian National Film Center and has received a postproduction award.

Shooting is planned for the spring of 2024. The film has a German character, and the producers are seeking a German coproducer to help with crew, equipment and postproduction services.

Production Information:

Producer:

Red CarpetRed Carpet (Bulgaria)

Coproducer:

dispàrte (Italy)

Credits:

Director: Pavel G. Vesnakov

Scriptwriters: Pavel G. Vesnakov, Simeon Ventsislavov