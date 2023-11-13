FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2023: Night Waves

COTTBUS: Director/writer Filip Heraković once again teams up with Croatian production company Wolfgang & Dolly for his sophomore feature Night Waves. The project was presented at the 25th edition of connecting cottbus , 8 - 10 November 2023.

The story is set on the Croatian coast where Toni has taken a summer job as a taxi driver. One night a young Danish woman hires him to drive her home from a music festival, but he cancels when he gets a more lucrative job. The next day he learns she has disappeared. He joins in the search for her, but no trace of her is found. He finds her hotel room key in his car and uses it to enter her hotel room where he finds her camera, filled with photos of her happy vacation, and takes a photo of himself, leaving the camera in her room.

Heraković describes the film as a film noir, adding that it is “a detective story without a detective. It’s a story about how we can find ourselves while looking for someone else.”

The filming is planned for May 2025, with an international cast of actors led by Antonio Scarpa.

The producers, Tamara Babun and Matija Drniković, have lined up 71,000 EUR toward the 1.285 m EUR film, mainly for development support, along with Creative Europe MEDIA mini-slate funding. The project is also supported by the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild.

The producers are seeking coproducers from Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as sales agents and broadcasters

Production Information:

Producer:

Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Filip Heraković

Scriptwriter: Filip Heraković

Cast: Antonio Scarpa