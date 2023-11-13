FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2023: At Your Service

COTTBUS: The Estonian project At Your Service wound up the pitching session at the 25th edition of connecting cottbus , which took place 8 – 10 November 2023. The film will be the second feature directed by German Golub and is being produced by Stellar Film .

The main character is Helen, a young wife and mother who works as a police officer in a small town on the Estonian-Russian border. Caught between obligations to her work and family, her world is upturned when her drunk husband crashes his car into her police vehicle. She covers up the truth, moving deeper into deceit when an insurance agent begins investigating the accident. When her young son’s stress causes him to be sick while performing in a school Christmas pageant, she comes to a realisation and confesses to her cover up.

The 1.16 m EUR budget has secured 157,000 in funding, with development funding from the Estonian Film Institute and the Estonian Cultural Endowment and mini-slate funding from Creative Europe MEDIA.

Evelin Penttilä and Johanna Maria Paulson of Stellar Film are producing.

The shooting is planned for 2025 with delivery in 2026.

The film is seeking coproducers, sales agents and festivals.

Production Information:

Producer:

Stellar Film (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: German Golub

Scriptwriters: Livia Ulman, Andris Feldmanis