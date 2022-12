FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Nikolaj Nikitin, founder and director of SOFA – School of Film Advancement, about the main activities and workshops of this year’s SOFA, whose first workshop was held outside Warsaw 25 – 30 September 2022, the second workshop was held online 29 November – 2 December 2022, and the third workshop is set to take place in Georgia 24 – 28 April 2023.