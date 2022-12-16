16-12-2022

FNE wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy Safe and Successful New Year! See you again on 9 January 2023

By

    Film New Europe would like to thank all its sponsors, supporters and readers, and to wish them a Merry Christmas and a safe, happy and prosperous New Year.

    This year has been one of the most challenging in our history but thanks to our partners and sponsors it has been a huge success with new projects launched and an ever growing readership.

    Keep on Making and Watching Films in 2023 !

    Published in Region

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« Successful First Edition of Month of European Film