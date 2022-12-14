Successful First Edition of Month of European Film

BERLIN: European cinema has been celebrated in 35 cinemas across Europe during four weeks. The first edition of the Month of European Film met with often packed and sometimes sold out screenings.

The Month of European Film kicked off on 13 November 2022 with the European Arthouse Cinema Day, a project organised by CICAE, and the European Film Academy’s yearly Young Audience Award, followed by many different activities which culminated with the European Film Awards in Reykjavík on 10 December 2022.

The Month of European Film is an initiative of the European Film Academy, supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme of the European Union and working together with partners such as Europa Cinemas, CICAE, MUBI, and many local partners.

