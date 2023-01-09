Films from Poland and Slovenia on 2023 Oscar Shortlists

LOS ANGELES: Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO and Steakhouse by Špela Čadež have been included in the International Feature Film shortlist and the Animated Short Film shortlist respectively at the 2023 Oscars.

Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible for the International Feature Film category, whose shortlist has 15 titles. A total of 81 films qualified for the Animated Short Film category, of which 15 made it to the shortlist.

The Polish/Italian coproduction EO had its world premiere in Cannes’ Competition, where it won the Jury Prize ex-aequo.

Steakhouse premiered at the Locarno Film Festival, where it won a Special Mention. The film is a coproduction between Slovenia, Germany and France.

Among the films shortlisted in the International Feature Film Category there is also Return to Seoul by Davy Chou, which was partly shot in Romania. This coproduction between France, Germany, Belgium and Cambodia was serviced in Romania by Visual Walkabout, a new Romanian production company founded by Diana Păroiu, who also is the executive producer of the film.

The Academy’s shortlists were announced on 21 December 2022 and the nominees will be known on 24 January 2023. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on 12 March 2023.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES ON 2023 OSCARS SHORTLISTS:

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopia Film

Coproduced by Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

Steakhouse (Slovenia, Germany, France)

Directed by Špela Čadež

Produced by Finta Film

Coproduced by RTV Slovenia, Fabian & Fred, Miyu Distribution

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig‑Holstein, Pictanovo, images en Hauts-de-France, Re-Act, Filmförderungsanstalt - FFA, Filmförderungsanstalt – FFA, ZDF/Arte Public Broadcaster