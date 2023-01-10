FESTIVALS: Films, Projects and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Berlinale Classics, Retrospective Young at Heart and Berlinale Co-production Market

BERLIN: The digitally restored version in 4K of György Fehér’s Twilight will have its world premiere in the Berlinale Classics section at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (16 -26 February 2022). Věra Chytilová’s Daisies and The Beauty by Arūnas Žebriūnas were included in the Retrospective “Young at Heart – Coming of Age at the Movies”. Four more FNE partner countries selections are in the Berlinale Co-production Market.

The 4K restoration of György Fehér’s Twilight / Szürkület (1990), using the original 35mm camera negative and magnetic sound tapes, was carried out at the National Film Institute Hungary – Film Archive and Film Lab.

Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić is among the international directors, actors, and screenwriters invited to select films for the section Retrospective “Young at Heart – Coming of Age at the Movies”. Jasmila Žbanić has selected Daisies / Sedmikrésky (1966) by Věra Chytilová. The selection also includes The Beauty / Grazuole, a URSS production from 1969 made by the Lithuanian director Arūnas Žebriūnas, as well as Krzysztof Kieslowski’s Three Colors: Blue / Trois couleurs: Bleu (1993).

A total of 33 film projects from 26 countries have been selected for the 20th Berlinale Co-Production Market (18 – 22 February 2023), including the Romanian/German coproduction Tales from the Golden Age 3 by Ioana Uricaru and the Slovenian production Everything That's Wrong with You by Urša Menart.

The Czech project Animal, directed by Milada Těšitelová produced by Julie Žáčková (Unit and Sofa ), was selected for the Talent Project Market and Selected Producer Talents, while the Estonian company Amrion will take part in the Company Matching Programme.

Berlinale Classics:

Twilight / Szürkület (Hungary, Switzerland)

Directed by György Fehér

Produced by Budapest Filmstúdió

Coproduced by Magyar Televízió Müvelödési Föszerkesztöség (MTV), Praesens-Film

Retrospective “Young at Heart – Coming of Age at the Movies”:

Daisies / Sedmikrésky (Czechoslovakia)

Directed by Věra Chytilová

Produced by the Barrandov Film Studio

The Beauty / Gražuolė (URSS)

Directed by Arūnas Žebriūnas

Produced by Lithuanian Film Studios

Three Colors: Blue / Trois couleurs: Bleu (France, Poland, Switzerland)

Directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski

Produced by MK2 Productions

Coproduced by Zespol Filmowy Tor, CED Productions, France 3 Cinéma, CAB Productions

Berlinale Co-Production Market:

Official Selection of Projects, Berlinale Co-Production Market 2023:

Tales from the Golden Age 3 (Romania, Germany)

Directed by Ioana Uricaru

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by 42 Film

Everything That's Wrong with You (Slovenia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo

Talent Project Market Projects and Selected Producer Talents:

Animal (Czech Republic)

Directed by Milada Těšitelová

Produced by Julie Žáčková (Unit and Sofa)

Company Matching Programme:

Amrion Production (Estonia)

Click HERE for more information on the Berlinale Classics, HERE for the Retrospective Young at Heart, and HERE for the Co-production Market.