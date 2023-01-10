FESTIVALS: Films, Projects and Talents from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Berlinale Classics, Retrospective Young at Heart and Berlinale Co-production Market

The 4K restoration of György Fehér’s Twilight / Szürkület (1990), using the original 35mm camera negative and magnetic sound tapes, was carried out at the National Film Institute Hungary – Film Archive and Film Lab.
Bosnian director Jasmila Žbanić is among the international directors, actors, and screenwriters invited to select films for the section Retrospective “Young at Heart – Coming of Age at the Movies”. Jasmila Žbanić has selected Daisies / Sedmikrésky (1966) by Věra Chytilová. The selection also includes The Beauty / Grazuole, a URSS production from 1969 made by the Lithuanian director Arūnas Žebriūnas, as well as Krzysztof Kieslowski’s Three Colors: Blue / Trois couleurs: Bleu (1993).
A total of 33 film projects from 26 countries have been selected for the 20th Berlinale Co-Production Market (18 – 22 February 2023), including the Romanian/German coproduction Tales from the Golden Age 3 by Ioana Uricaru and the Slovenian production Everything That's Wrong with You by Urša Menart.
The Czech project Animal, directed by Milada Těšitelová produced by Julie Žáčková (Unit and Sofa ), was selected for the Talent Project Market and Selected Producer Talents, while the Estonian company Amrion will take part in the Company Matching Programme.
Berlinale Classics:
Twilight / Szürkület (Hungary, Switzerland)
Directed by György Fehér
Produced by Budapest Filmstúdió
Coproduced by Magyar Televízió Müvelödési Föszerkesztöség (MTV), Praesens-Film
Retrospective “Young at Heart – Coming of Age at the Movies”:
Daisies / Sedmikrésky (Czechoslovakia)
Directed by Věra Chytilová
Produced by the Barrandov Film Studio
The Beauty / Gražuolė (URSS)
Directed by Arūnas Žebriūnas
Produced by Lithuanian Film Studios
Three Colors: Blue / Trois couleurs: Bleu (France, Poland, Switzerland)
Directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski
Produced by MK2 Productions
Coproduced by Zespol Filmowy Tor, CED Productions, France 3 Cinéma, CAB Productions
Berlinale Co-Production Market:
Official Selection of Projects, Berlinale Co-Production Market 2023:
Tales from the Golden Age 3 (Romania, Germany)
Directed by Ioana Uricaru
Produced by Mobra Films
Coproduced by 42 Film
Everything That's Wrong with You (Slovenia)
Directed by Urša Menart
Produced by Vertigo
Talent Project Market Projects and Selected Producer Talents:
Animal (Czech Republic)
Directed by Milada Těšitelová
Produced by Julie Žáčková (Unit and Sofa)
Company Matching Programme:
Amrion Production (Estonia)
Click HERE for more information on the Berlinale Classics, HERE for the Retrospective Young at Heart, and HERE for the Co-production Market.