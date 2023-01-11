Major Festivals from Poland, Romania and Lithuania among Founders of SMART7

WARSAW: The New Horizons International Film Festival from Wrocław (Poland), Transilvania IFF from Cluj-Napoca (Romania) and Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris from Vilnius (Lithuania) have launched the cooperation network SMART7 together with IndieLisboa IFF, FILMADRID IFF and Thessaloniki IFF.

The aim of the network is to connect European film festivals with similar visions and goals in order to define common tendencies, but also to answer the current needs of their teams, according to a press release from the Transilvania IFF.

With support of the MEDIA Creative Europe Programme, the network plans to organise in the next two years four workshops for professionals from the festival sector, but also for other cultural agents.

SMART7 will also launch a Competitive Section, a travelling programme composed of seven innovative films made by newcomer directors and proposed by each festival. Student juries from each of the seven countries will select the winner of a 5,000 EUR prize.