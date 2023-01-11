WEMW Co-production Forum Announces Full Lineup

TRIESTE: Projects from Georgia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, North Macedonia and Serbia are among the 22 projects selected for the 13th edition of When East Meets West , the Italian Co-Production Forum taking place 22-25 January 2023 within the Trieste Film Festival (21 – 28 January 2023).

The 10 long documentaries and 12 feature films were selected out of 410 submissions and will be presented to more than 500 on-site professionals from all over the world, in particular from the East & West 2023 spotlight countries: Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Spain, Portugal and Latin America.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for WEMW Co-production Forum 2023:

9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili

Produced by 1991 Productions

Coproduced by Agitprop

Measuring the Sky (Croatia)

Directed by Petar Oreskovic

Produced by Nukleus film

Milk and Honey (Georgia)

Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani

Produced by Nushi Film

Sisters (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by Afterschool Productions

Spring Cleaning (North Macedonia)

Directed by Marija Apcevska

Produced by Kino Oko

When the Kids Sing the Hits (Serbia)

Directed by Mina Djukic

Produced by Sense Production

Click HERE for the press release and the full list of projects selected for the WEMW Co-production Forum 2023.