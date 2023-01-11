WEMW Co-production Forum Announces Full Lineup

The 10 long documentaries and 12 feature films were selected out of 410 submissions and will be presented to more than 500 on-site professionals from all over the world, in particular from the East & West 2023 spotlight countries: Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Spain, Portugal and Latin America.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for WEMW Co-production Forum 2023:
9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili
Produced by 1991 Productions
Coproduced by Agitprop
Measuring the Sky (Croatia)
Directed by Petar Oreskovic
Produced by Nukleus film
Milk and Honey (Georgia)
Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
Produced by Nushi Film
Sisters (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by Afterschool Productions
Spring Cleaning (North Macedonia)
Directed by Marija Apcevska
Produced by Kino Oko
When the Kids Sing the Hits (Serbia)
Directed by Mina Djukic
Produced by Sense Production
Click HERE for the press release and the full list of projects selected for the WEMW Co-production Forum 2023.