11-01-2023

WEMW Co-production Forum Announces Full Lineup

    TRIESTE: Projects from Georgia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania, North Macedonia and Serbia are among the 22 projects selected for the 13th edition of When East Meets West, the Italian Co-Production Forum taking place 22-25 January 2023 within the Trieste Film Festival (21 – 28 January 2023).

    The 10 long documentaries and 12 feature films were selected out of 410 submissions and will be presented to more than 500 on-site professionals from all over the world, in particular from the East & West 2023 spotlight countries: Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Spain, Portugal and Latin America.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for WEMW Co-production Forum 2023:

    9 Month Contract (Georgia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Ketevan Vashagashvili
    Produced by 1991 Productions
    Coproduced by Agitprop

    Measuring the Sky (Croatia)
    Directed by Petar Oreskovic
    Produced by Nukleus film

    Milk and Honey (Georgia)
    Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
    Produced by Nushi Film

    Sisters (Lithuania)
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by Afterschool Productions

    Spring Cleaning (North Macedonia)
    Directed by Marija Apcevska
    Produced by Kino Oko

    When the Kids Sing the Hits (Serbia)
    Directed by Mina Djukic
    Produced by Sense Production

    Click HERE for the press release and the full list of projects selected for the WEMW Co-production Forum 2023.

