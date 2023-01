FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries in Berlinale’s Generation Section and Books at Berlinale 2023

BERLIN: Six titles involving FNE partner countries as majority or minority coproducers are among the films announced in the Generation section on 18 January 2023. A Slovenian book by Dijana Matković has been selected for the Books at Berlinale section.

The 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held from 16 to 26 February 2023.

Films from FNE Partner Countries in Berlinale’s Generation Section and Books at Berlinale 2023:

Generation:

Generation Kplus:



She – Hero / Mimi (Slovakia)

Directed by Mira Fornay

A Greyhound of a Girl (Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, United Kingdom, Latvia, Estonia, Germany)

Directed by Enzo d’Alò

Produced by Paul Thiltges Distributions

Coproduced by Aliante, Jam Media, GOAG Productions, Rija Films, Amrion

Generation 14plus:

Delegation / Ha’Mishlahat (Israel, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Asaf Saban

Produced by Koi Studio

Coproduced by Gum Films, IGC Films, Kraków Film Commission, Łódź Film Commission

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Film Commission, the Mitteledeutsche Medienforderung Film Commission, the Israeli Film Fund, Eurimages

And Me, I’m Dancing Too / Man khod, man ham miraghsam (Germany, Czech Republic, Iran) Short film

Directed by Mohammad Valizadegan

From the Corner of My Eyes / Szemem sarka (Hungary) Short film

Directed by Domonkos Erhardt

We Will Not Fade Away (Ukraine, France, Poland) Documentary

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

Books at Berlinale:

Why Can’t I Write / Zakaj ne pišem (Slovenia)

Written by Dijana Matković

Published at Mladinska knjiga Založba