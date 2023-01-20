FESTIVALS: Trieste Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

TRIESTE: Eight titles are running in the Feature Film Competition at the 34th edition of the Trieste Film Festival , running 21 – 28 January 2023.

The festival is focusing this year on Slovak and Czech cinema by screening 20 titles in the section Beyond the Boundaries: The Fringes of Czech and Slovak Cinema.

Following its initiative launched in 2021 to present films made by women directors from Central and Eastern Europe, the festival will focus this year on women directors from Ukraine.

The industry section of the festival, When East Meets West (WEMW) will be held 22 – 25 January 2023. Over 450 film professionals from all over the world are expected to attend.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION LINEUP:

Butterfly Vision (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Black Stone (Greece)

Directed by Spiros Jacovides

Fucking Bornholm (Poland)

Directed by Anna Kazejak

Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio / Empik Go

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Metronom (Romania, France)

Directed by Alexandru Belc

Produced by Strada Film International

Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Beautiful Helen (Georgia, France, Hungary, Germany)

Directed by George Ovashvili

Produced by Wagonnet films

Coproduced by Arizona Productions, Focus Fox, 42Film

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Safe Place (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

Sun (Austria)

Directed by Kurdwin Ayub

Wake Me (Slovenia, Croatia, France)

Directed by Marko Šantić

Produced by Vertigok

Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkcija, Hippocampe Productions

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba film studio