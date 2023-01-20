20-01-2023

FESTIVALS: Trieste Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

By
    Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić credit: Pipser

    TRIESTE: Eight titles are running in the Feature Film Competition at the 34th edition of the Trieste Film Festival, running 21 – 28 January 2023.

    The festival is focusing this year on Slovak and Czech cinema by screening 20 titles in the section Beyond the Boundaries: The Fringes of Czech and Slovak Cinema.

    Following its initiative launched in 2021 to present films made by women directors from Central and Eastern Europe, the festival will focus this year on women directors from Ukraine.

    The industry section of the festival, When East Meets West (WEMW) will be held 22 – 25 January 2023. Over 450 film professionals from all over the world are expected to attend.

    FEATURE FILM COMPETITION LINEUP:

    Butterfly Vision (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
    Produced by Tabor Production
    Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
    Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

    Black Stone (Greece)
    Directed by Spiros Jacovides

    Fucking Bornholm (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Kazejak
    Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio / Empik Go
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Metronom (Romania, France)
    Directed by Alexandru Belc
    Produced by Strada Film International
    Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine

    Beautiful Helen (Georgia, France, Hungary, Germany)
    Directed by George Ovashvili
    Produced by Wagonnet films
    Coproduced by Arizona Productions, Focus Fox, 42Film
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    Safe Place (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Sun (Austria)
    Directed by Kurdwin Ayub

    Wake Me (Slovenia, Croatia, France)
    Directed by Marko Šantić
    Produced by Vertigok
    Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkcija, Hippocampe Productions
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center SerbiaEurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba film studio

