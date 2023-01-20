FESTIVALS: Trieste Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

The festival is focusing this year on Slovak and Czech cinema by screening 20 titles in the section Beyond the Boundaries: The Fringes of Czech and Slovak Cinema.
Following its initiative launched in 2021 to present films made by women directors from Central and Eastern Europe, the festival will focus this year on women directors from Ukraine.
The industry section of the festival, When East Meets West (WEMW) will be held 22 – 25 January 2023. Over 450 film professionals from all over the world are expected to attend.
FEATURE FILM COMPETITION LINEUP:
Butterfly Vision (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Black Stone (Greece)
Directed by Spiros Jacovides
Fucking Bornholm (Poland)
Directed by Anna Kazejak
Produced by Friends With Benefits Studio / Empik Go
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Metronom (Romania, France)
Directed by Alexandru Belc
Produced by Strada Film International
Coproduced by Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), La Region Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Beautiful Helen (Georgia, France, Hungary, Germany)
Directed by George Ovashvili
Produced by Wagonnet films
Coproduced by Arizona Productions, Focus Fox, 42Film
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Safe Place (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
Sun (Austria)
Directed by Kurdwin Ayub
Wake Me (Slovenia, Croatia, France)
Directed by Marko Šantić
Produced by Vertigok
Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkcija, Hippocampe Productions
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba film studio