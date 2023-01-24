FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries in 2023 Berlinale Competition and Encounters

Giacomo Abbruzzese’s debut feature Disco Boy will have its world premiere in the Competition. The film is a coproduction between France, Italy, Poland and Belgium.
Serbian minority coproduction Music directed by Angela Shanalec was also selected for the Competition. The film is a coproduction between Germany, France and Serbia.
The Hungarian/Slovak animated film White Plastic Sky / Müanyag égbolt by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó will run in the Encounters competition, the same as the Latvian/Czech/ Ukrainian/US coproduction Eastern Front / Shidniy front, a new documentary made by Vitaly Mansky together with Yevhen Titarenko.
The 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held 16 – 26 February 2023.
Films from FNE Partner Countries in 2023 Berlinale's Competition and Encounters:
Competition:
Disco Boy (France, Italy, Poland, Belgium)
Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese
Produced by Films Grand Huit
Coproduced by Stromboli Films, Panache Productions, Donten & Lacroix Films, Dugong Films
Supported by CNC, Eurimages, the regions of Ile-de-France and Ile de la Réunion, the Breizh Film Fund, Sofica Cinemage, Cineaxe, Arte Cofinova, the Wallonia-Brussels fund and Movie Tax Invest, the Polish Film Institute, the Podkarpackie region
Music (Germany, France, Serbia)
Directed by Angela Schanelec
Produced by Faktura Film
Coproduced by Les films de l’après-midi, dart.film, Westdeutscher Rundfunk WDR / arte in association with Heretic
Supported by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM), the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the German Federal Film Board (FFA), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, CNC, National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME)
Encounters:
White Plastic Sky / Müanyag égbolt (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó
Produced by Salto Films
Coproduced by Artichoke, Proton Cinema
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the RTVS – Radio and Television Slovakia, Eurimages, the Hungarian Film Incentive, the Slovak Cash Rebate, the Lithuanian tax incentive
Eastern Front / Shidniy front (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, USA)
Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
Produced by Film Studio Vertov
Coproduced by Hypermarket Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Czech Film Fund