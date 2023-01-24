FESTIVALS: Films from FNE Partner Countries in 2023 Berlinale Competition and Encounters

BERLIN: Two minority coproductions from FNE partner countries and two films produced and coproduced by FNE partner countries have been selected for the most important competition sections of the 73rd Berlin IFF, Competition and Encounters.

Giacomo Abbruzzese’s debut feature Disco Boy will have its world premiere in the Competition. The film is a coproduction between France, Italy, Poland and Belgium.

Serbian minority coproduction Music directed by Angela Shanalec was also selected for the Competition. The film is a coproduction between Germany, France and Serbia.

The Hungarian/Slovak animated film White Plastic Sky / Müanyag égbolt by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó will run in the Encounters competition, the same as the Latvian/Czech/ Ukrainian/US coproduction Eastern Front / Shidniy front, a new documentary made by Vitaly Mansky together with Yevhen Titarenko.

The 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held 16 – 26 February 2023.

Films from FNE Partner Countries in 2023 Berlinale's Competition and Encounters:

Competition:

Disco Boy (France, Italy, Poland, Belgium)

Directed by Giacomo Abbruzzese

Produced by Films Grand Huit

Coproduced by Stromboli Films, Panache Productions, Donten & Lacroix Films, Dugong Films

Supported by CNC, Eurimages, the regions of Ile-de-France and Ile de la Réunion, the Breizh Film Fund, Sofica Cinemage, Cineaxe, Arte Cofinova, the Wallonia-Brussels fund and Movie Tax Invest, the Polish Film Institute, the Podkarpackie region

Music (Germany, France, Serbia)

Directed by Angela Schanelec

Produced by Faktura Film

Coproduced by Les films de l’après-midi, dart.film, Westdeutscher Rundfunk WDR / arte in association with Heretic

Supported by the Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM), the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), the German Federal Film Board (FFA), Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, CNC, National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME)

Encounters:

White Plastic Sky / Müanyag égbolt (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó

Produced by Salto Films

Coproduced by Artichoke, Proton Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the RTVS – Radio and Television Slovakia, Eurimages, the Hungarian Film Incentive, the Slovak Cash Rebate, the Lithuanian tax incentive

Eastern Front / Shidniy front (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, USA)

Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

Produced by Film Studio Vertov

Coproduced by Hypermarket Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Czech Film Fund