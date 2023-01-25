Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO and Czech Professionals from All Quiet on the Western Front Score Nominations at 95th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES: Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO has been nominated in the International Feature Film Category at the 95th Academy Awards. Czech Linda Eisenhamerová and Viktor Prášil, who worked on the German/US/UK coproduction All Quiet on the Western Front, have been nominated in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Sound category, respectively.

The other nominations in the International Feature Film category are: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium) and The Quiet Girl (Ireland).

EO was produced by Poland’s Skopia Film and coproduced by Italy’s Alia Film with support from the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund and the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund. EO had its world premiere in 2022 Cannes’ Competition, where it won the Jury Prize ex-aequo.

All Quiet on the Western Front was shot in 2021 in the Czech Republic, alongside Germany and Belgium. In Prague, the production was serviced by Sirena Film and benefited from the Czech incentives. The film directed by Edward Berger has nine nominations, including in the Best Picture category.

Linda Eisenhamerová was nominated in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category together with Heike Merker, while Viktor Prášil was nominated in the Best Sound category together with Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on 12 March 2023.

