WEMW 2023 Announces Winners

The first full onsite edition of When East Meets West after the COVID-19 pandemic saw unexpected numbers of participants: 750 registered participants from over 50 countries, of whom over 500 took part in person and over 200 online. More than 700 scheduled individual meetings (both physical and digital) took place, with over 100 decision makers and 20 business angels.
WHEN EAST MEETS WEST 2023 FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
WEMW CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS:
Film Center Serbia Development Award:
Still Life with Ghosts (Spain, France)
Directed by Enrique Buleo (Spain)
Ciclic WEMW Award:
It’s Not a Full Picture (Ukraine)
Directed by Maryna Stepanska
ArteVideo Co-Production Award:
2m2 (Belgium)
Directed by Volkan Uce
EWA Network’s I HAVE A DREAM Award for Equality & Inclusion:
Carol Rodríguez Colás (Spain) for The Gang
EAVE Producers Workshop Scholarship:
Julia Sinkevych (Ukraine) for It’s Not a Full Picture
#DocsConnect Taskovski Training Award:
Daniela Reyes Gutiérrez and Martha Ceballos (Colombia) for (Not) Just a Matter of Time
DAE Talent Development Prize (in cooperation with the EFM):
Inna Sahakyan (Armenia) for Shakespeare Goes Armenia
Marché du Film Producers Network:
Tekla Machavariani (Nushi Film, Georgia) for Milk and Honey
Anna Khazaradze and Nino Chichua (1991 Productions, Georgia) for 9 Month Contract
Pop Up Film Residency Award:
Suad Gara (Azerbaijan) for Hotel Diana
LAST STOP TRIESTE:
HBO Europe Award:
A Day, 365 Hours (Turkey, Croatia)
Directed by Eylem Kaftan
Produced by ZKF
Coproduced by CAF
THIS IS IT:
This Is IT Laser Film Award:
Fiume o Morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by RESTART
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
ITALY-BALTIC CO-DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:
Altrove – Elsewhere (Italy, Estonia)
Directed by Iacopo Di Girolamo
Produced by Teleaut Produzioni
Coproduced by Film Tower
The Child (Latvia, Italy, Lithuania)
Directed by Linda Olte
Produced by Trickster Pictures
Coproduced by Albolina, Afterschool Pictures
Concrete Music (Lithuania, Italy)
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
Produced by Viktorijos filmai
Coproduced by Lumen Films
