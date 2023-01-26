26-01-2023

WEMW 2023 Announces Winners

    TRIESTE: The Spanish/French project Still Life with Ghosts by Enrique Buleo won the Film Center Serbia Development Award at the 13rd edition of When East Meets West, which took place 22-25 January 2023 within the Trieste Film Festival (21 – 28 January 2023).

    The first full onsite edition of When East Meets West after the COVID-19 pandemic saw unexpected numbers of participants: 750 registered participants from over 50 countries, of whom over 500 took part in person and over 200 online. More than 700 scheduled individual meetings (both physical and digital) took place, with over 100 decision makers and 20 business angels. 

    WHEN EAST MEETS WEST 2023 FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

    WEMW CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS:

    Film Center Serbia Development Award:
    Still Life with Ghosts (Spain, France)
    Directed by Enrique Buleo (Spain)

    Ciclic WEMW Award:
    It’s Not a Full Picture (Ukraine)
    Directed by Maryna Stepanska

    ArteVideo Co-Production Award:
    2m2 (Belgium)
    Directed by Volkan Uce

    EWA Network’s I HAVE A DREAM Award for Equality & Inclusion:
    Carol Rodríguez Colás (Spain) for The Gang

    EAVE Producers Workshop Scholarship:
    Julia Sinkevych (Ukraine) for It’s Not a Full Picture

    #DocsConnect Taskovski Training Award:
    Daniela Reyes Gutiérrez and Martha Ceballos (Colombia) for (Not) Just a Matter of Time

    DAE Talent Development Prize (in cooperation with the EFM):
    Inna Sahakyan (Armenia) for Shakespeare Goes Armenia

    Marché du Film Producers Network:

    Tekla Machavariani (Nushi Film, Georgia) for Milk and Honey

    Anna Khazaradze and Nino Chichua (1991 Productions, Georgia)  for 9 Month Contract

    Pop Up Film Residency Award:
    Suad Gara (Azerbaijan) for Hotel Diana

    LAST STOP TRIESTE:

    HBO Europe Award:
    A Day, 365 Hours (Turkey, Croatia)
    Directed by Eylem Kaftan
    Produced by ZKF
    Coproduced by CAF

    THIS IS IT:

    This Is IT Laser Film Award:
    Fiume o Morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by RESTART
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

    ITALY-BALTIC CO-DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

    Altrove – Elsewhere (Italy, Estonia)
    Directed by Iacopo Di Girolamo
    Produced by Teleaut Produzioni
    Coproduced by Film Tower

    The Child (Latvia, Italy, Lithuania)
    Directed by Linda Olte
    Produced by Trickster Pictures
    Coproduced by Albolina, Afterschool Pictures

    Concrete Music (Lithuania, Italy)
    Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
    Produced by Viktorijos filmai
    Coproduced by Lumen Films

