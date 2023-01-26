WEMW 2023 Announces Winners

TRIESTE: The Spanish/French project Still Life with Ghosts by Enrique Buleo won the Film Center Serbia Development Award at the 13rd edition of When East Meets West , which took place 22-25 January 2023 within the Trieste Film Festival (21 – 28 January 2023).

The first full onsite edition of When East Meets West after the COVID-19 pandemic saw unexpected numbers of participants: 750 registered participants from over 50 countries, of whom over 500 took part in person and over 200 online. More than 700 scheduled individual meetings (both physical and digital) took place, with over 100 decision makers and 20 business angels.

WHEN EAST MEETS WEST 2023 FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

WEMW CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS:

Film Center Serbia Development Award:

Still Life with Ghosts (Spain, France)

Directed by Enrique Buleo (Spain)

Ciclic WEMW Award:

It’s Not a Full Picture (Ukraine)

Directed by Maryna Stepanska

ArteVideo Co-Production Award:

2m2 (Belgium)

Directed by Volkan Uce

EWA Network’s I HAVE A DREAM Award for Equality & Inclusion:

Carol Rodríguez Colás (Spain) for The Gang

EAVE Producers Workshop Scholarship:

Julia Sinkevych (Ukraine) for It’s Not a Full Picture

#DocsConnect Taskovski Training Award:

Daniela Reyes Gutiérrez and Martha Ceballos (Colombia) for (Not) Just a Matter of Time

DAE Talent Development Prize (in cooperation with the EFM):

Inna Sahakyan (Armenia) for Shakespeare Goes Armenia

Marché du Film Producers Network:

Tekla Machavariani (Nushi Film, Georgia) for Milk and Honey

Anna Khazaradze and Nino Chichua (1991 Productions, Georgia) for 9 Month Contract

Pop Up Film Residency Award:

Suad Gara (Azerbaijan) for Hotel Diana

LAST STOP TRIESTE:

HBO Europe Award:

A Day, 365 Hours (Turkey, Croatia)

Directed by Eylem Kaftan

Produced by ZKF

Coproduced by CAF

THIS IS IT:

This Is IT Laser Film Award:

Fiume o Morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by RESTART

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

ITALY-BALTIC CO-DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

Altrove – Elsewhere (Italy, Estonia)

Directed by Iacopo Di Girolamo

Produced by Teleaut Produzioni

Coproduced by Film Tower

The Child (Latvia, Italy, Lithuania)

Directed by Linda Olte

Produced by Trickster Pictures

Coproduced by Albolina, Afterschool Pictures

Concrete Music (Lithuania, Italy)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

Produced by Viktorijos filmai

Coproduced by Lumen Films

Click HERE for the press release.