BERLIN: Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are Countries in Focus at the upcoming Berlinale European Film Market (16 – 22 February 2023), the industry platform of the Berlin International Film Festival (16 – 26 February 2023).

The main programme of the EFM will provide opportunities to network with Baltic producers, distributors, investors and creators, and to get to know Baltic productions and coproductions.

The Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia and the Lithuanian Film Centre will have a joint stand at Gropius Bau.