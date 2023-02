REGION: New European streaming service SkyShowtime will launch in the Czech Republic, Hungary, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia on 14 February 2023.

SkyShowtime will be available direct-to-consumer via its website: www.skyshowtime.com and via the SkyShowtime app on Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, Android TV, Google TV and LG TV.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia SkyShowtime will be launched in December 2023.

