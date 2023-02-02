Romanian, Georgian and Latvian Talents in 2023 Berlinale Juries

BERLIN: Radu Jude, Dea Kulumbegashvili, Cătălin Cristuțiu and Alise Ģelze are among the members of several juries of the 2023 Berlinale, including the International Jury.

Romanian director / scriptwriter Radu Jude is in the International Jury alongside Kristen Stewart (USA, president), Golshifteh Farahani (Iran/France), Valeska Grisebach (Germany), Francine Maisler (USA), Carla Simón (Spain) and Johnnie To (Hong Kong, China).

Georgian visual artist Dea Kulumbegashvili is one of the members of the Encounters Jury alongside Angeliki Papoulia (Greece) and Paolo Moretti (Italy).

Romanian film editor Cătălin Cristuțiu will decide the winners in the Berlinale Shorts competition together with Sky Hopinka (USA) and Isabelle Stever (Germany).

Latvian film producer Alise Ģelze is in the International Jury 14plus Jury alongside Venice Atienza (Philippines) and Gudrun Sommer (Germany).

The 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival will be held 16 – 26 February 2023.