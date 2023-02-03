Europa Distribution Announces Berlinale EFM Panel

BERLIN: Europa Distribution will organise the panel “Surfing the Waves. Audience Building in a New Period of Changes” at the Berlinale European Film Market on 19 February 2023.

A new wave of economic challenges and shifting consumer trends are disrupting the post-COVID recovery for European film, testing business models and financial sustainability. Building a sustainable strategy to win audiences in such a climate is complicated, not least in distinguishing between short-term consumer trends and long-term changes to demand. The panel will explore these new realities and the potential for innovative and collaborative approaches across the value chain.

The speakers will include Algirdas Ramaska, CEO at the Vilnius Film Festival and Kino Pavasaris Distribution.

The panel will take place at the Documentation Centre for Displacement, Expulsion, Reconciliation (Event Hall), Stresemannstraße 90 - 10963 Berlin on 19 February 2023 from 5 to 6:15 pm.

Click HERE for more information.