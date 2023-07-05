FNE at Venice 2023: Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap – Financing Market 2023

The feature film projects are directed by Juris Kursietis, Zuzana Kirchnerová, Laurynas Bareisa and Anca Damian.
The Venice Gap – Financing Market will showcase within Venice Production Bridge 62 projects in final stages of development and funding, which were selected from among 280 applications.
The VPB Focus 2023 will be Germany and Québec.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap – Financing Market 2023
Fiction Film and Documentary Projects:
Blue Blood (Latvia, Estonia, Greece) Feature film
Directed by Juris Kursietis
Produced by White Picture
Caravan (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy) Feature film
Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová
Produced by MasterFilm
Drowning Dry (Lithuania, Latvia, Serbia) Feature film
Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
Produced by Afterschool Production
Starseed (Romania, France) Feature film
Produced by Aparte Film, Special Touch Studios
Click HERE to see the full selection of the 10th Venice Gap – Financing Market.