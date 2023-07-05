05-07-2023

FNE at Venice 2023: Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap – Financing Market 2023

    VENICE: Three projects (co)produced by Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, Serbia and Romania have been selected for the 10th edition of the Venice Gap – Financing Market, which will be held 1 – 3 September 2023 within the 80th Venice IFF (30 August – 9 September 2023).

    The feature film projects are directed by Juris Kursietis, Zuzana Kirchnerová, Laurynas Bareisa and Anca Damian.

    The Venice Gap – Financing Market will showcase within Venice Production Bridge 62 projects in final stages of development and funding, which were selected from among 280 applications.

    The VPB Focus 2023 will be Germany and Québec.

    Fiction Film and Documentary Projects:

    Blue Blood (Latvia, Estonia, Greece) Feature film
    Directed by Juris Kursietis
    Produced by White Picture

    Caravan (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy) Feature film
    Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová
    Produced by MasterFilm

    Drowning Dry (Lithuania, Latvia, Serbia) Feature film
    Directed by Laurynas Bareisa
    Produced by Afterschool Production

    Starseed (Romania, France) Feature film
    Produced by Aparte Film, Special Touch Studios

    Click HERE to see the full selection of the 10th Venice Gap – Financing Market.

