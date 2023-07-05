FNE at Venice 2023: Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap – Financing Market 2023

VENICE: Three projects (co)produced by Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, Serbia and Romania have been selected for the 10th edition of the Venice Gap – Financing Market , which will be held 1 – 3 September 2023 within the 80th Venice IFF (30 August – 9 September 2023).

The feature film projects are directed by Juris Kursietis, Zuzana Kirchnerová, Laurynas Bareisa and Anca Damian.

The Venice Gap – Financing Market will showcase within Venice Production Bridge 62 projects in final stages of development and funding, which were selected from among 280 applications.

The VPB Focus 2023 will be Germany and Québec.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Venice Gap – Financing Market 2023

Fiction Film and Documentary Projects:

Blue Blood (Latvia, Estonia, Greece) Feature film

Directed by Juris Kursietis

Produced by White Picture

Caravan (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy) Feature film

Directed by Zuzana Kirchnerová

Produced by MasterFilm

Drowning Dry (Lithuania, Latvia, Serbia) Feature film

Directed by Laurynas Bareisa

Produced by Afterschool Production

Starseed (Romania, France) Feature film

Produced by Aparte Film, Special Touch Studios

Click HERE to see the full selection of the 10th Venice Gap – Financing Market.