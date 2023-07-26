FNE at Venice 2023: Venice Film Festival Announces Lineup

VENICE: The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland and Woman Of by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert have been selected for the Competition of the 80th Venice Film Festival , which will be held 30 August – 9 September 2023.

The Hungarian/Slovak coproduction Explanation for Everything directed by Gábor Reisz and Macedonian/Polish/Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar coproduction Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski will take part in the Horizons competition section, alongside Romanian minority coproduction Hesitation Wound by Selman Nacar.

Roman Polanski’s The Palace, which is an Italian/Swiss/Polish/French coproduction, will screen in the Out of Competition – Fiction selection.

The Out of Competition - Series programme will feature two projects, among them Bosnian I Know Your Soul (Episodes 1-2) created by Jasmila Zbanic and Damir Ibrahimovic, while the Lithuanian minority coproduction Amor by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri has been selected for the Out of Competition – Non-fiction section.

Yugoslavian production Life of a Shock Force Worker (1972) directed by Bosnian director Bahrudin Bato Čengić will screen in Venice Classics.

Romanian VR project Human Violins – Prelude directed by Ioana Mischie has been selected for Venice Immersive – Biennale College Cinema VR – Out of Competition, while the Hungarian director Dorka Vermes will present her project Árni in Biennale College Cinema.

FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2023:

Competition:

The Green Border (Poland, France, Belgium, Czech Republic)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films, Astute Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree

Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the CNC – Centre National du Cinema et L’Image Animée - Cinéma du Monde, Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, Centre du Cinéma et de L’Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, CANAL+ Poland, the Czech Television and ZDF/ARTE

Woman Of (Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Produced by No-Mad films

Horizons:

Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France, Romania)

Directed by Selman Nacar

Produced by Kuyu Film

Coproduced by Karma Films, Arizona Films, Libra Film Productions, Fol Films

Explanation for Everything (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Out of Competition – Series:

I Know Your Soul (Episodes 1-2) (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Created by Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovic

Directed by Alen Drjević, Nermin Hamzagic

Produced by BH Telecom as part of BH Content Lab

Executive producer: Deblokada

Out of Competition – Non-fiction:

Amor (Italy, Lithuania)

Directed by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Produced by STEFILM

Coproduced by ERA Film

Supported by RAI Cinema, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Roma Lazio International, Piemonte Doc Film Fund, MIC

Out of Competition – Fiction:

The Palace (Italy, Switzerland, Poland, France)

Directed by Roman Polański

Produced by Eliseo Entertainment, RAI Entertainment

Coproduced by CAB Productions, Lucky Bob

Supported by Italian Ministry of Culture

Venice Classics:

Life of a Shock Force Worker (Yugoslavia, 1972)

Directed by Bahrudin Bato Čengić

Venice Immersive:

Biennale College Cinema VR – Out of Competition:

Human Violins – Prelude (Romania)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Biennale College Cinema:

Árni (Hungary)

Directed by Dorka Vermes

