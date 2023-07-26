FNE at Venice 2023: Venice Film Festival Announces Lineup

The Hungarian/Slovak coproduction Explanation for Everything directed by Gábor Reisz and Macedonian/Polish/Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar coproduction Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski will take part in the Horizons competition section, alongside Romanian minority coproduction Hesitation Wound by Selman Nacar.
Roman Polanski’s The Palace, which is an Italian/Swiss/Polish/French coproduction, will screen in the Out of Competition – Fiction selection.
The Out of Competition - Series programme will feature two projects, among them Bosnian I Know Your Soul (Episodes 1-2) created by Jasmila Zbanic and Damir Ibrahimovic, while the Lithuanian minority coproduction Amor by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri has been selected for the Out of Competition – Non-fiction section.
Yugoslavian production Life of a Shock Force Worker (1972) directed by Bosnian director Bahrudin Bato Čengić will screen in Venice Classics.
Romanian VR project Human Violins – Prelude directed by Ioana Mischie has been selected for Venice Immersive – Biennale College Cinema VR – Out of Competition, while the Hungarian director Dorka Vermes will present her project Árni in Biennale College Cinema.
FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2023:
Competition:
The Green Border (Poland, France, Belgium, Czech Republic)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Metro Films, Astute Films
Coproduced by Blick Productions, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree
Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the CNC – Centre National du Cinema et L’Image Animée - Cinéma du Monde, Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, Centre du Cinéma et de L’Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, CANAL+ Poland, the Czech Television and ZDF/ARTE
Woman Of (Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert
Produced by No-Mad films
Horizons:
Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France, Romania)
Directed by Selman Nacar
Produced by Kuyu Film
Coproduced by Karma Films, Arizona Films, Libra Film Productions, Fol Films
Explanation for Everything (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Gábor Reisz
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by MPhilms
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
Directed by Goran Stolevski
Produced by List Production
Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center
Out of Competition – Series:
I Know Your Soul (Episodes 1-2) (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Created by Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovic
Directed by Alen Drjević, Nermin Hamzagic
Produced by BH Telecom as part of BH Content Lab
Executive producer: Deblokada
Out of Competition – Non-fiction:
Amor (Italy, Lithuania)
Directed by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
Produced by STEFILM
Coproduced by ERA Film
Supported by RAI Cinema, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Roma Lazio International, Piemonte Doc Film Fund, MIC
Out of Competition – Fiction:
The Palace (Italy, Switzerland, Poland, France)
Directed by Roman Polański
Produced by Eliseo Entertainment, RAI Entertainment
Coproduced by CAB Productions, Lucky Bob
Supported by Italian Ministry of Culture
Venice Classics:
Life of a Shock Force Worker (Yugoslavia, 1972)
Directed by Bahrudin Bato Čengić
Venice Immersive:
Biennale College Cinema VR – Out of Competition:
Human Violins – Prelude (Romania)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Biennale College Cinema:
Árni (Hungary)
Directed by Dorka Vermes
