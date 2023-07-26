26-07-2023

FNE at Venice 2023: Venice Film Festival Announces Lineup

    The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland shooting The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland shooting credit: Films Boutique

    VENICE: The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland and Woman Of by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert have been selected for the Competition of the 80th Venice Film Festival, which will be held 30 August – 9 September 2023.

    The Hungarian/Slovak coproduction Explanation for Everything directed by Gábor Reisz and Macedonian/Polish/Croatian/Serbian/Kosovar coproduction Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski will take part in the Horizons competition section, alongside Romanian minority coproduction Hesitation Wound by Selman Nacar.

    Roman Polanski’s The Palace, which is an Italian/Swiss/Polish/French coproduction, will screen in the Out of Competition – Fiction selection.

    The Out of Competition - Series programme will feature two projects, among them Bosnian I Know Your Soul (Episodes 1-2) created by Jasmila Zbanic and Damir Ibrahimovic, while the Lithuanian minority coproduction Amor by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri has been selected for the Out of Competition – Non-fiction section.

    Yugoslavian production Life of a Shock Force Worker (1972) directed by Bosnian director Bahrudin Bato Čengić will screen in Venice Classics.

    Romanian VR project Human Violins – Prelude directed by Ioana Mischie has been selected for Venice Immersive – Biennale College Cinema VR – Out of Competition, while the Hungarian director Dorka Vermes will present her project Árni in Biennale College Cinema.

    FILMS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL 2023:

    Competition:

    The Green Border (Poland, France, Belgium, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Metro Films, Astute Films
    Coproduced by Blick Productions, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree
    Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the CNC – Centre National du Cinema et L’Image Animée - Cinéma du Monde, Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, Centre du Cinéma et de L’Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, CANAL+ Poland, the  Czech Television and ZDF/ARTE

    Woman Of (Poland, Sweden)
    Directed by Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert
    Produced by No-Mad films

    Horizons:

    Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France, Romania)
    Directed by Selman Nacar
    Produced by Kuyu Film
    Coproduced by Karma Films, Arizona Films, Libra Film Productions, Fol Films

    Explanation for Everything (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Gábor Reisz
    Produced by Proton Cinema
    Coproduced by MPhilms
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
    Directed by Goran Stolevski
    Produced by List Production
    Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Out of Competition – Series:

    I Know Your Soul (Episodes 1-2) (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Created by Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovic
    Directed by Alen Drjević, Nermin Hamzagic
    Produced by BH Telecom as part of BH Content Lab
    Executive producer: Deblokada

    Out of Competition – Non-fiction:

    Amor (Italy, Lithuania)
    Directed by Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
    Produced by STEFILM
    Coproduced by ERA Film
    Supported by RAI Cinema, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Roma Lazio International, Piemonte Doc Film Fund, MIC

    Out of Competition – Fiction:

    The Palace (Italy, Switzerland, Poland, France)
    Directed by Roman Polański
    Produced by Eliseo Entertainment, RAI Entertainment
    Coproduced by CAB Productions, Lucky Bob
    Supported by Italian Ministry of Culture

    Venice Classics:

    Life of a Shock Force Worker (Yugoslavia, 1972)
    Directed by Bahrudin Bato Čengić

    Venice Immersive:

    Biennale College Cinema VR – Out of Competition:

    Human Violins – Prelude (Romania)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie

    Biennale College Cinema:

    Árni (Hungary)
    Directed by Dorka Vermes

