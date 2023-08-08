Applications for CICAE’s Annual Arthouse Cinema Training in Berlin Are Open

The Arthouse Cinema Training is a one-week intensive programme unique in its kind, which offers:
- in-depth workshops and lectures on innovative arthouse programming, audience development and marketing, data analysis, business planning, budgets and fundraising, current technological developments in cinema exhibition, sustainability, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion
- lectures, masterclasses and get-togethers with filmmakers, festival organisers, funding representatives, advocacy leaders and political decision-makers
- networking opportunities with cinema professionals from across the world
- the chance to work on up-to-date case studies and develop individual projects under the guidance of experienced tutors
- the chance to explore Berlin’s vibral cultural scene
- a digital training kit
- access to CICAE’s global alumni network
