Rushlake Media Joins European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA

POTSDAM: The master’s programme European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA is thrilled to introduce Rushlake Media as its first partner for the upcoming project module in its first edition, starting on 1 October 2023.

In the project module the students will have the opportunity to develop a project, proposed by the partner itself, enabling them to apply the specific knowledge and methodologies acquired during the first year of classes. This project will combine elements of innovation, with attention to the current needs of the market and the audiovisual sector, and will also offer students the opportunity to learn about various aspects of operational and decision-making processes.

At the end of the third semester, in March 2024, the students will present the developed project. Rushlake Media, as project partner, will present a possible concept to the students during the dedicated event at the end of the second semester.

Rushlake Media is a multi-platform network with offices in Cologne/Germany and Nairobi/Kenya. Founded in 2013, the company includes the well-established brands KINO ON DEMAND, aiming at the cinema-going art house audience in the German speaking markets, TIDPIX – Authentically African, a channel brand for content from the African continent, and with GOETHE ON DEMAND they technically operate the global streaming service of the Goethe Institute.

The master’s programme European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA is a joint project by the Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, University of Potsdam and the Erich Pommer Institut.

