FESTIVALS: Accreditations for Film Festival Cottbus 2023 Are Open

COTTBUS: The 33rd edition of FilmFestival Cottbus will present the latest and best 150 Eastern European films from 7 to 12 November 2023. Accreditations are open and include a great offer for students.

The festival will have, as usual, three competitions as well as various sidebar sections including a focus on Kazakhstan and the programme What Remains of History, with films about Eastern Europe’s revolt against the communist dictatorships.

Submissions for the logline audience award Pickastory are open till 22 September 2023. Directors and screenwriters can apply by sending film ideas in a maximum of 25 words.

The industry segment of the festival, the co-production market connecting cottbus, will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 8 to 10 November 2023.

Click HERE for more information.