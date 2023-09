FNE at Venice 2023: Prize Winners: Poor Things Wins Golden Lion

VENICE: Poor Things (UK) directed by Yorgos Lanthimos was awarded the top prize in the main competition of the 80th Venice Film Festival , which took place from 30 August to 9 September 2023. The Special Jury Prize went to Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium) directed by Agnieszka Holland, which also picked up a number of collateral awards.

In the Orizzonti Competition the top prize went to the Hungarian/Slovak coproduction Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre directed by Gábor Reisz.

In the Collateral Awards, Photophobia (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine) directed by Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík, which screened in the Venice Days section, won the Europa Cinemas Label Award. Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo) directed by Goran Stolevski won the Queer Lion, as well as several other collateral awards.

The international critics organisation FIPRESCI gave its top award for the Best Film in the Main Competition to Evil Does Not Exist / Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai (Japan) directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, while the Best Film Awards from Orizzonti and parallel sections went to An Endless Sunday / Una sterminata domenica (Italy) directed by Alain Parroni.

FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings were held for the eighth time in Venice. You can see the final results of the FNE FIPRESCI Critics Ratings in Venice HERE.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Main Competition:

Golden Lion Best Film:

Poor Things (UK)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize:

Evil Does Not Exist / Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Best Director:

Matteo Garrone for Me Capitan / Io Capitano (Italy, Belgium)

Coppa Volpi for Best Actress:

Cailee Spaeny in Priscilla (USA, Italy)

Directed by Sofia Coppola

Coppa Volpi for Best Actor:

Peter Sarsgaard in Memory (Mexico, USA)

Directed by Michel Franco

Best Screenplay:

Guillermo Calderón and Pablo Larrain for El Conde (Chile)

Directed by Pablo Larraín

Special Jury Prize:

Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films, Astute Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree

Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the CNC – Centre National du Cinema et L’Image Animée - Cinéma du Monde, Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, Centre du Cinéma et de L’Audiovisuel de la Federation WallonieBruxelles, CANAL+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor:

Seydou Sarr in Me Capitan / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Orizzonti Competition:

Best Film:

Explanation for Everything / Magyarázat mindenre (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Gábor Reisz

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Director:

Mika Gustafson for Paradise Is Burning / Paradiset Brinner (Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Finland)

Special Jury Prize:

An Endless Sunday / Una sterminata domenica (Italy, Germany, Ireland)

Directed by Alain Parroni

Best Actress:

Margarita Rosa De Francisco in El Paraíso (Italy)

Directed by Enrico Maria Artale

Best Actor:

Tergel Bold-Erdene in City of Wind / Ser Ser Salhi (France, Mongolia, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, Qatar)

Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Best Screenplay:

Enrico Maria Artale for El Paraíso (Italy)

Directed by Enrico Maria Artale

Best Short Film:

A Short Trip (France)

Directed by Erenik Beqiri

Venice Short Film Nomination for European Film Awards 2023:

A Short Trip (France)

Directed by Erenik Beqiri

Orizzonti Extra:

Armany Beauty Audience Award:

Happiness / Felicity (Italy)

Directed by Micaela Ramazzotti

Debut Film Award Lion of the Future – Luigi De Laurentiis:

Love Is a Gun / Ai Shi Yi Ba Qiang (Hong Kong, Taiwan)

Directed by Lee Hong-Chi

Venice Classics:

Best Documentary Award on Cinema:

Thank You Very Much (USA)

Directed by Alex Braverman

Best Restored Film:

Moving / Ohikkoshi (Japan 1993)

Directed by Shinji Sōmai

Venice Immersive:

Grand Prix:

Songs for a Passerby (the Netherlands)

Directed by Celine Daemen

Special Jury Prize:

Flow (the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Adriaan Lokman

Achievement Prize:

Empereur (France, Germany)

Directed by Marion Burger, Ilan Cohen

Collateral Awards:

FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Award:

Best Film Venice 80:

Evil Does Not Exist / Aku WaSonzai Shinai (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Best Film from Orizzonti and Parallel Sections:

An Endless Sunday / Una sterminata domenica (Italy)

Directed by Alain Parroni

Critics Week / Settimana Internazionale della Critica:

Wonderful Grand Prix:

Malqueridas (Chile, Germany)

Directed by Tana Gilbert

Jury Special Mention:

Saura Lightfoot Leon for her role in Hoard (UK)

Directed by Luna Carmoon

and

Ariane Labed for her role in Le Vourdalak (France)

Directed by Adrien Beau

The Film Club Audience Award:

Hoard (UK)

Directed by Luna Carmoon

Verona Film Club Award:

Hoard (UK)

Directed by Luna Carmoon

Mario Serandrei - Hotel Saturnia Award for Best Technical Contribution:

In Malqueridas (Chile, Germany)

Directed by Tana Gilbert

Award for Best Short Film SIC@SIC 2021:

The Lost Memories of Trees / Las memorias perdidas de los arboles (Italy, Spain)

Directed by Antonio La Camera

Award for Best Director SIC@SIC 2021:

La linea del terminatore (Italy)

Directed by Gabriele Biasi

Award for Best Technical Contribution SIC@SIC 2020:

We Should All Be Futurists (Italy)

Directed by Angela Norelli

Venice Days / Giornate degli Autori:

Directors Award:

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Canada)

Directed by Ariane Louis-Seize

Audience Award:

Through the Night / Quitter la nuit (Belgium, Canada, France)

Directed by Delphine Girard

Europa Cinemas Label Award:

Photophobia (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

Produced by Slovak Punkchart films, Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

Arca Cinema Giovani Award:

Best Film of Venezia 80:

Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Best Italian Film in Venice:

El Paraiso (Italy)

Directed by Enrico Maria Artale

Authors Under 40 Award:

Best Directing and Screenwriting:

Luna Carmoon for Hoard

Best Screenwriting:

Mika Gustafson for Paradiset Brinner

Special Mention:

Ariane Louis-Seize and Christine Doyon for Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

Special Mention for Editing:

Javira Velozo and Tana Gilbert for Malqueridas

Brian Award | UAAR (Unione degli Atei e degli Agnostici Razionalisti):

Tatami (Israel, UK, USA)

Directed by Guy Nattiv and Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Pietro Bianchi Award 2023 | Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani (SNGCI):

Sergio Castellitto

Casa Wabi – Mantarraya Award | Fundación Casa Wabi - Mantarraya Group:

To the winner of the Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Award for a Debut Film

XXXV CICT - UNESCO "Enrico Fulchignoni" Award | Conseil International du Cinéma, de la Télévision et de la Communication Audiovisuelle (CICT-UNESCO):

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Cinema & Arts Award | Associazione Kalambur Teatro in collaboration with Ateatro and Teatro Electro Stanislavsky:

Best Films:

Backstage (Morocco, Tunisia)

Directed by Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane

Making Of (France)

Directed by Cédric Kahn

Special Mention Dedicated to a Multidisciplinary Artist:

Chong Keat Aun

Director of Snow in Midsummer (Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan)

Premio Cinema Sarà | Cineteca Italiana di Milano:

Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Special Mention:

Evil Does Not Exist / Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Civitas Award | Civitas Foundation ETS:

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Edipo Re Award | Edipo Re Srl Sociale:

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Ca’ Foscari Young Jury Award:

Evil Does Not Exist / Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Premio Fondazione Fai Persona LavoroAmbiente | Fai Cisl Studio e Ricerche Foundation:

Evil Does Not Exist / Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to environment):

Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Special Mention (treatment of issues related to work):

Making Of (France)

Directed by Cédric Kahn

and

The Red Suitcase (Nepal, Sri Lanka)

Directed by Fidel Devkota

Fanheart3 Award| Associazione Fanheart3:

Graffetta d’Oro for Best Film:

DogMan (France, USA)

Directed by Luc Besson

Nave d’Argento for Best OTP:

to the characters Sasha and Paul in Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Canada)

Directed by Ariane Louis-Seize

XR Fan Experience:

Gargoyle Doyle (Austria, Argentina, USA)

Directed by Ethan Shaftel

XR Special Mention:

Pixel Ripped 1978 (USA)

Directed by Ana Ribeiro

FEDIC Award | Federazione Italiana dei Cineclub:

Best Film:

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Special Mention FEDIC:

Anna (Italy)

Directed by Marco Amenta

Special Mention FEDIC for Best Short Film:

We Should All Be Futurists (Italy)

Directed by Angela Norelli

Jury Special Prize:

Passione critica (Italy)

Directed by Simone Isola, Franco Montini, Patrizia Pistagnesi

Francesco Pasinetti Award | Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani:

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Green Drop Award | Green Cross Italia:

Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

and

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Special Mention:

Materia Viva (Italy)

Directed by Stefania Vialetto, Marco Falorni, Andrea Frassoni

ImpACT Award | Think-impact Production:

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Lanterna Magica Award | Associazione Nazionale C.G.S:

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Leoncino d'Oro Award | Agiscuola, UNICEF:

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Cinema for UNICEF:

Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Lizzani Award | ANAC (Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici):

Invelle (Italy)

Directed by Simone Massi

Nuovoimaie Talent Award / Nuovoimaie:

Best New Young Actor:

Gianmarco Franchini for Adagio (Italy)

Directed by Stefano Sollima

Best New Young Actress:

Sara Ciocca for Nina dei Lupi (Italy)

Directed by Antonio Pisu

La Pellicola d'Oro Award | Ass.ne Culturale “Articolo 9 Cultura &Spettacolo” e S.A.S. Cinema”:

Best Production Director:

Claudia Cravotta for Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Best Camera Operator:

Massimilano Kuvveiller for Finally Dawn / Finalmente l’alba (Italy)

Directed by Saverio Costanzo

Best Set Designer:

Simopna Balducci for Comandante (Italy)

Directed by Edoardo De Angelis

Queer Lion Award | Associazione di Promozione Sociale Queer Lion:

Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Robert Bresson Award 2023 | Fondazione Ente delloSpettacolo e la Rivista del Cinematografo, con il Patrocinio del Dicastero per la Cultura e l’Educazione e del Dicastero per la Comunicazionedella Santa Sede:

Mario Martone

SIGNIS Award | SIGNIS International (World Catholic Association for Communication):

Main Award:

Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Special Mention:

The Promised Land / Bastarden (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany)

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

“Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award” XI edition | Associazione studentesca UCL (L'università cercalavoro):

Best Italian Film:

The Penitent - A Rational Man (Italy)

Directed by Luca Barbareschi

Best Foreign Film:

Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Premio Soundtrack Stars Award | Free Event and Sindacato Nazionale Giornalisti Cinematografici Italiani:

Best Soundtrack:

Andrea Farri soundtrack for Me Captain / Io Capitano (Italy)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

Special Mention:

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for the music for The Killer (USA)

Directed by David Fincher

Special Prize Soundtrack Stars Award:

Subsonica for the soundtrack for Adagio (Italy)

Directed by Stefano Sollima

Special Prize:

Levante for the song Leggera in Romantiche (Italy)

Directed by Pilar Fogliati

UNIMED Award | UNIMED (Mediterranean University Union):

Best Film:

Poor Things (UK)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Prize for Cultural Diversity:

Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, Czech Republic, France, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland