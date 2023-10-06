Apply for EPI’s Workshop European Co-production – Legal and Financial Aspects

BERLIN: Early bird applications for the workshop European Co-production – Legal and Financial Aspects, organised by the Erich Pommer Institut in Berlin 23 – 25 November 2023, are open till 16 October 2023.

The workshop offers exclusive insights into the making of several recent European feature film and drama series co-productions, as well as a comprehensive overview of the legal and financial elements: inside reports, hands-on tips, and interactive learning.

The workshop is open to professionals along the value chain working on the co-production of feature films and drama series.

Click HERE to see more about the workshop European Co-production – Legal and Financial Aspects, and also about other upcoming events of the Erich Pommer Institute: AI: Ethics and Legal Aspects on 17 October 2023 (online) and Streaming Providers - Legal Advice on Distribution Contracts using German and US Law on 28 November 2023 (online), as well as eTrainings on a variety of topics.