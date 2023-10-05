The 8th European Arthouse Cinema Day Celebrates European Film Culture Worldwide on 12 November 2023

BERLIN: The International Association of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) invites cinemas and film fans from around the world to join the European Cinema Day for the eighth time, on 12 November 2023.

The European Arthouse Cinema Day is a worldwide day of action for arthouse cinemas around the globe. Its goal is to celebrate cinemas and the diversity of European filmmaking.

Up to 700 cinemas from approximately 40 countries will use the European Arthouse Cinema Day to show films and enrich their programme with events, talks, exhibitions and live broadcasts.

Interested cinemas can now register free of charge at www.artcinemaday.org. In the coming days and weeks, they will receive extensive information material to promote this unique initiative for film culture.

The European Arthouse Cinema Day is funded by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, Eurimages, the German Federal Film Board and Europa Cinemas.

For more information visit artcinemaday.org, cicae.org or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Click HERE for the press release.

Sponsored statement