06-10-2023

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European University Film Award (EUFA)

    The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland shooting The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland shooting credit: Films Boutique

    BERLIN: The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland and Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski are among the five titles nominated for the European University Film Award (EUFA).

    The nominations announced on 5 October 2023 by the European Film Academy and Filmfest Hamburg are based on the European Film Awards Feature and Documentary Film Selections 2023.

    The nominated films will be viewed and discussed in 25 universities in 25 countries and each institution will select its favourite film. In early December, one student from each university will attend a three-day deliberation meeting in Hamburg.

    The winner will be announced on 7 December, shortly before this year’s European Film Awards Ceremony on 9 December in Berlin.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European University Film Award (EUFA):

    The Green Border (Poland, France, Belgium, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski, source: HAVCProduced by Metro Films, Astute Films
    Coproduced by Blick Productions, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree
    Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the CNC – Centre National du Cinema et L’Image Animée - Cinéma du Monde, Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, Centre du Cinéma et de L’Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, CANAL+ Poland, the  Czech Television and ZDF/ARTE

    Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
    Directed by Goran Stolevski 
    Produced by List Production
    Coproduced by MadantsKinoramaSense Production, Industria Film
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    Click HERE to see the full list of films nominated for the European University Film Award.

