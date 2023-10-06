BERLIN: The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland and Housekeeping for Beginners by Goran Stolevski are among the five titles nominated for the European University Film Award (EUFA).

The nominations announced on 5 October 2023 by the European Film Academy and Filmfest Hamburg are based on the European Film Awards Feature and Documentary Film Selections 2023.

The nominated films will be viewed and discussed in 25 universities in 25 countries and each institution will select its favourite film. In early December, one student from each university will attend a three-day deliberation meeting in Hamburg.

The winner will be announced on 7 December, shortly before this year’s European Film Awards Ceremony on 9 December in Berlin.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European University Film Award (EUFA):

The Green Border (Poland, France, Belgium, Czech Republic)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films, Astute Films

Coproduced by Blick Productions, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree

Supported by Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the CNC – Centre National du Cinema et L’Image Animée - Cinéma du Monde, Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, Centre du Cinéma et de L’Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, CANAL+ Poland, the Czech Television and ZDF/ARTE

Housekeeping for Beginners (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

Click HERE to see the full list of films nominated for the European University Film Award.