The 20th Arthouse Cinema Training Organised by C.I.C.A.E. Starts in Berlin

BERLIN: Nearly 50 participants from 20 countries are taking part in the 20th edition of the Arthouse Cinema Training taking place 30 October - 5 November 2023 at the famous Holzmark venue in Berlin.

The International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (C.I.C.A.E.), which is organising the event, has received more than 60 applications from around the world for an intensive week of learning, exchanging ideas and fostering connections within the international arthouse exhibition sector.

The tutors who will accompany the participants alongside more than 20 trainers are Maeve Cooke, Butheina Kazim, Petra Rockenfeller and Raymond Walravens.

The participants will be part of engaging workshops, masterclasses and panels, where they will have the chance to connect with cinema exhibitors, filmmakers, distributors, festival organisers, funding representatives, advocacy leaders and decision-makers from across the world.

The Arthouse Cinema Training is supported by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Berlin Senate Chancellery, the German Federal Film Board (FFA), the French CNC as well as MUBI, Comscore and MEDIA Salles.

Click HERE for the press release.

Sponsored statement