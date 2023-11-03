The Anniversary 20th Edition of Arthouse Cinema Training Underway in Berlin

BERLIN: The 20th edition of the Arthouse Cinema Training organised by C.I.C.A.E. is currently taking place in Berlin 30 October - 5 November 2023. The renowned initiative gathers arthouse exhibitors and industry experts for a seven-day intensive programme of talks, panels and interactive workshops surrounding arthouse cinema exhibition.

“I am very happy that we have the opportunity to celebrate the Training’s anniversary in Berlin, one of the arthouse cinema capitals of the world. Its diversity makes Berlin special, it makes the arthouse cinema sector special, that is why we go so well together”, said C.I.C.A.E. president Dr. Christian Bräuer.

After running in Venice for 19 years, this year the Arthouse Cinema Training welcomes in Berlin 48 participants from 20 countries and five continents, as well as more than 20 trainers from 10 countries.

The Arthouse Cinema Training is the only programme of its kind, focusing on global capacity building, fostering intercultural exchange and international connection across the arthouse sector and beyond.

Alongside the many exclusive lectures in the vibrant venue of Holzmarkt, the Training's participants are discovering numerous iconic venues of the Berlin arthouse scene during visits and get-togethers, such as Delphi LUX, Il Kino, Passage and Wolf Kino.

The workshop provides everything about arthouse screenings including talks on business planning, programming and audience development, Ai.I. and data, sustainability and green cinema, diversity equity and inclusion, team management, young audiences and eventisation, among others.

The networking opportunities and building lasting connections between participants are also an important aspect of the event, which also includes case studies of outstanding projects from around the world around the above topics.

Also part of the programme is a one-week group project in which participants work in individual groups. Accompanied by experienced tutors of the sector they develop a concept for a cinema that will be presented on 5 November 2023 before receiving their certificates.

The Arthouse Cinema Training, which boasts over 1000 alumni from about 60 countries, remains a unique experience and source of knowledge and connection for the sector.

The 20th Arthouse Cinema Training was made possible through the generous support, vision and initiative of its funders: Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, The Berlin Senate Chancellery, FFA, CNC, and partners MUBI and Comscore (which both also sent the trainers Lysann Windisch and Bernd Zickert). The training is also cooperating with Media Salles and LUX Award.

Click HERE for the press release and HERE for more information about the 20th edition of the Arthouse Cinema Training.

Sponsored statement