08-11-2023

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated in Main Categories at 36th European Film Awards

    The Green Boarder by Agnieszka Holland The Green Boarder by Agnieszka Holland photo: Kino Świat, Anna Kubis

    BERLIN: The nominations for the main categories of the 36th edition of the European Film Awards were announced on 6 November 2023. Films by Agnieszka Holland, Anna Hints and Juraj Lerotić are among them.

    The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland was nominated in the European Film, European Director and European Screenwriter categories.

    EFA Awards 2023 Main Categories Nominations:

    European Film:

    Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)
    Directed by Justine Triet

    Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
    Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

    Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Metro Films production
    Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE

    Me Captain / Io capitano (Italy, Belgium)
    Directed by Matteo Garrone

    The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland, USA)
    Directed by Jonathan Glazer

    European Documentary:

    Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, Poland)
    Directed by Lea Glob

    Four Daughters / Les filles d’Olfa (France, Tunisia, Germany, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

    Motherland (Sweden, Ukraine, Norway)
    Directed by Hanna Badziaka and Alexander Mihalkovich

    On the Adamant / Sur l’Adamant (France, Japan)
    Directed by Nicolas Philibert

    Smoke Sauna Sisterhood / Savvusanna sosarad (Estonia, France, Iceland)
    Directed by Anna Hints

    European Director:

    Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
    Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen Leaves
    Agnieszka Holland for The Green Border
    Matteo Garrone for Me Captain
    Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

    European Actress:

    Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
    Alma Pöysti in Fallen Leaves
    Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest

    Eka Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani
    Produced by Alva Film
    Coproduced by Takes Film

    Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to Have Sex (UK)
    Directed by Molly Manning Walker

    Leonie Benesch in The Teachers’ Lounge / Das Lehrerzimmer (Germany)
    Directed by Ilker Çatak

    European Actor:

    Jussi Vatanen in Fallen Leaves
    Christian Friedel in The Zone of Interest

    Thomas Schubert in Afire / Roter Himmel (Germany)
    Directed by Christian Petzold

    Josh O'Connor in La Chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

    Mads Mikkelsen in The Promised Land / Bastarden (Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

    European Screenwriter:

    Justine Triet & Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall
    Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen Leaves
    Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland for The Green Border
    İlker Çatak and Johannes Duncker for The Teachers’ Lounge
    Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

    European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

    20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)
    Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

    How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)
    Directed by Molly Manning Walker

    La Palisiada (Ukraine)
    Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

    Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelena Zraka
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), the Croatian Radio Television (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, CineLink Co-production Market/Sarajevo Film Festival

    The Quiet Migration / Stille liv (Denmark)
    Directed by Malene Choi

    Vincent Must Die / Vincent doit mourir (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Stéphan Castang

