Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated in Main Categories at 36th European Film Awards

The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland was nominated in the European Film, European Director and European Screenwriter categories.
EFA Awards 2023 Main Categories Nominations:
European Film:
Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)
Directed by Justine Triet
Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)
Directed by Aki Kaurismäki
Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Metro Films production
Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE
Me Captain / Io capitano (Italy, Belgium)
Directed by Matteo Garrone
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland, USA)
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
European Documentary:
Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, Poland)
Directed by Lea Glob
Four Daughters / Les filles d’Olfa (France, Tunisia, Germany, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Motherland (Sweden, Ukraine, Norway)
Directed by Hanna Badziaka and Alexander Mihalkovich
On the Adamant / Sur l’Adamant (France, Japan)
Directed by Nicolas Philibert
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood / Savvusanna sosarad (Estonia, France, Iceland)
Directed by Anna Hints
European Director:
Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen Leaves
Agnieszka Holland for The Green Border
Matteo Garrone for Me Captain
Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest
European Actress:
Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
Alma Pöysti in Fallen Leaves
Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest
Eka Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film
Coproduced by Takes Film
Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to Have Sex (UK)
Directed by Molly Manning Walker
Leonie Benesch in The Teachers’ Lounge / Das Lehrerzimmer (Germany)
Directed by Ilker Çatak
European Actor:
Jussi Vatanen in Fallen Leaves
Christian Friedel in The Zone of Interest
Thomas Schubert in Afire / Roter Himmel (Germany)
Directed by Christian Petzold
Josh O'Connor in La Chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
Directed by Alice Rohrwacher
Mads Mikkelsen in The Promised Land / Bastarden (Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Nikolaj Arcel
European Screenwriter:
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall
Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen Leaves
Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland for The Green Border
İlker Çatak and Johannes Duncker for The Teachers’ Lounge
Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)
Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)
Directed by Molly Manning Walker
La Palisiada (Ukraine)
Directed by Philip Sotnychenko
Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena Zraka
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), the Croatian Radio Television (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, CineLink Co-production Market/Sarajevo Film Festival
The Quiet Migration / Stille liv (Denmark)
Directed by Malene Choi
Vincent Must Die / Vincent doit mourir (France, Belgium)
Directed by Stéphan Castang