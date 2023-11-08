Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated in Main Categories at 36th European Film Awards

The Green Boarder by Agnieszka Holland

BERLIN: The nominations for the main categories of the 36th edition of the European Film Awards were announced on 6 November 2023. Films by Agnieszka Holland, Anna Hints and Juraj Lerotić are among them.

The Green Border by Agnieszka Holland was nominated in the European Film, European Director and European Screenwriter categories.

EFA Awards 2023 Main Categories Nominations:

European Film:

Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)

Directed by Justine Triet

Fallen Leaves / Kuolleet lehdet (Finland, Germany)

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border / Zielona granica (Poland, France, Czech Republic, Belgium)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films production

Coproduced by Blick Production, Marlene Film Production, Beluga Tree, Canal+ Poland, dFlights, the Czech Television, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund in association with Astute Films

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Sofica La Banque Postale Image 17, the Centre du Cinema et de L'Audiovisuel de la Federation Wallonie Bruxelles, Canal+ Poland, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE

Me Captain / Io capitano (Italy, Belgium)

Directed by Matteo Garrone

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland, USA)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

European Documentary:

Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark, Poland)

Directed by Lea Glob

Four Daughters / Les filles d’Olfa (France, Tunisia, Germany, Saudi Arabia)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Motherland (Sweden, Ukraine, Norway)

Directed by Hanna Badziaka and Alexander Mihalkovich

On the Adamant / Sur l’Adamant (France, Japan)

Directed by Nicolas Philibert

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood / Savvusanna sosarad (Estonia, France, Iceland)

Directed by Anna Hints

European Director:

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen Leaves

Agnieszka Holland for The Green Border

Matteo Garrone for Me Captain

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

European Actress:

Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

Alma Pöysti in Fallen Leaves

Sandra Hüller in The Zone of Interest

Eka Chavleishvili in Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Mia McKenna-Bruce in How to Have Sex (UK)

Directed by Molly Manning Walker

Leonie Benesch in The Teachers’ Lounge / Das Lehrerzimmer (Germany)

Directed by Ilker Çatak

European Actor:

Jussi Vatanen in Fallen Leaves

Christian Friedel in The Zone of Interest

Thomas Schubert in Afire / Roter Himmel (Germany)

Directed by Christian Petzold

Josh O'Connor in La Chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

Mads Mikkelsen in The Promised Land / Bastarden (Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

European Screenwriter:

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Aki Kaurismäki for Fallen Leaves

Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland for The Green Border

İlker Çatak and Johannes Duncker for The Teachers’ Lounge

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

20,000 Species of Bees / 20.000 especies de abejas (Spain)

Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)

Directed by Molly Manning Walker

La Palisiada (Ukraine)

Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

Safe Place / Sigurno mjesto (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena Zraka

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr), the Croatian Radio Television (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, CineLink Co-production Market/Sarajevo Film Festival

The Quiet Migration / Stille liv (Denmark)

Directed by Malene Choi

Vincent Must Die / Vincent doit mourir (France, Belgium)

Directed by Stéphan Castang