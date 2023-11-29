Ten Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Co-production Support from Eurimages

The 29 film projects include seven documentaries and three animated films, and 14 of them are directed by women.
The total amount of funding is 8.13 m EUR.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Selected for Eurimages Co-production Support:
Drowning Dry (Lithuania, Latvia) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
Last Letters from My Grandma (Belgium, Romania, the Netherlands, Moldova) 150,000 EUR Documentary
Directed by Olga Lucovnicova
Love Exposed (Czech Republic, Slovakia) 100,000 EUR Documentary
Directed by Filip Remunda
Nightborn (Finland, Lithuania, France) 475,000 EUR
Directed by Hanna Bergholm
Silent Friend (Germany, France, Hungary) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
Skateboarding Is Not for Girls (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia) 350,000 EUR
Directed by Dina Duma (North Macedonia)
The Ground Beneath Our Feet (Iceland, Poland) 48,000 EUR Documentary
Directed by Ysra Roca Fannberg
The Last Nomads (Serbia, France, Slovenia, Montenegro, Belgium) 150,000 EUR Documentary
Directed by Biljana Tutorov and Peter Glomazic
The Moon Is a Father of Mine (Georgia, Germany, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Czech Republic) 118,000 EUR
Directed by George Ovashvili
Year of the Widow (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia) 240,000 EUR
Directed by Veronika Liskova
Click HERE for the full list of projects supported by Eurimages at the session held on 27 November 2023.