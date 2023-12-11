11-12-2023

Winners of 2023 European Film Awards

    Smoke Sauna Sisterhood by Anna Hints Smoke Sauna Sisterhood by Anna Hints credit: Alexandra Film

    BERLIN: The Estonian majority coproduction Smoke Sauna Sisterhood by Anna Hints was awarded European Documentary at the 36th edition of the European Film Awards held in Berlin on 9 December 2023. The big winner of the evening was the French drama Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet.

    Anatomy of a Fall was awarded as best European Film and also received awards for director, actress, screenwriter, alongside the award for editing as well as the European University Film Award, both of them announced earlier.

    The 2024 edition of the awards organised by the European Film Academy (https://www.europeanfilmacademy.org/) will be held in Lucerne, Switzerland.

    Winners of European Film Awards 2023:

    European Film:
    Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)
    Directed by Justine Triet

    European Documentary:
    Smoke Sauna Sisterhood / Savvusanna sosarad (Estonia, France, Iceland)
    Directed by Anna Hints 
    Produced by Alexandra Film
    Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

    European Director:
    Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

    European Actress:
    Sanda Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

    European Actor:
    Mads Mikkelsen in The Promised Land / Bastarden (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany)
    Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

    European Screenwriter:
    Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

    European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
    How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)
    Directed by Molly Manning Walker

    European Animated Feature Film:
    Robot Dreams (Spain, France)
    Directed by Pablo Berger

    European Short Film:
    Hardly Working (Austria)
    Directed by Total Refusal: Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner and Michael Stumpf

    European Young Audience Award:
    Scrapper (UK)
    Directed by Charlotte Regan

    Previously Announced:

    European Cinematography:
    Rasmus Videbaek for The Promised Land

    European Editing:
    Laurent Sénéchal for Anatomy of a Fall

    European Production Design:
    Emita Frigato for La Chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

    European Costume Design:
    Kicki Ilander for The Promised Land

    European Make-up & Hair:
    Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé for Society of the Snow / La Sociedad de la nieve (Spain)
    Directed by J.A. Bayona

    European Original Score:
    Markus Binder for Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)
    Directed by Jessica Hausner

    European Sound:
    Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)
    Directed by Jonathan Glazer 
    Produced by A24
    Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    European Visual Effects:
    Félix Bergés, Laura Pedro for Society of the Snow

    European Lifetime Achievement:
    Vanessa Redgrave

    European Achievement in World Cinema:
    Isabel Coixet

    Eurimages Co-production Award:
    Uljana Kim

    Honorary Award of the EFA President and Board:
    Béla Tarr

    European University Film Award:
    Anatomy of a Fall

    European Sustainability Award – Prix Film4Climate:
    Güler Sabanci

