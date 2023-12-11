Winners of 2023 European Film Awards

Anatomy of a Fall was awarded as best European Film and also received awards for director, actress, screenwriter, alongside the award for editing as well as the European University Film Award, both of them announced earlier.
The 2024 edition of the awards organised by the European Film Academy (https://www.europeanfilmacademy.org/) will be held in Lucerne, Switzerland.
Winners of European Film Awards 2023:
European Film:
Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)
Directed by Justine Triet
European Documentary:
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood / Savvusanna sosarad (Estonia, France, Iceland)
Directed by Anna Hints
Produced by Alexandra Film
Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund
European Director:
Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall
European Actress:
Sanda Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall
European Actor:
Mads Mikkelsen in The Promised Land / Bastarden (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany)
Directed by Nikolaj Arcel
European Screenwriter:
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)
Directed by Molly Manning Walker
European Animated Feature Film:
Robot Dreams (Spain, France)
Directed by Pablo Berger
European Short Film:
Hardly Working (Austria)
Directed by Total Refusal: Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner and Michael Stumpf
European Young Audience Award:
Scrapper (UK)
Directed by Charlotte Regan
Previously Announced:
European Cinematography:
Rasmus Videbaek for The Promised Land
European Editing:
Laurent Sénéchal for Anatomy of a Fall
European Production Design:
Emita Frigato for La Chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)
Directed by Alice Rohrwacher
European Costume Design:
Kicki Ilander for The Promised Land
European Make-up & Hair:
Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé for Society of the Snow / La Sociedad de la nieve (Spain)
Directed by J.A. Bayona
European Original Score:
Markus Binder for Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)
Directed by Jessica Hausner
European Sound:
Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
Produced by A24
Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
European Visual Effects:
Félix Bergés, Laura Pedro for Society of the Snow
European Lifetime Achievement:
Vanessa Redgrave
European Achievement in World Cinema:
Isabel Coixet
Eurimages Co-production Award:
Uljana Kim
Honorary Award of the EFA President and Board:
Béla Tarr
European University Film Award:
Anatomy of a Fall
European Sustainability Award – Prix Film4Climate:
Güler Sabanci