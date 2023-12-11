Winners of 2023 European Film Awards

BERLIN: The Estonian majority coproduction Smoke Sauna Sisterhood by Anna Hints was awarded European Documentary at the 36th edition of the European Film Awards held in Berlin on 9 December 2023. The big winner of the evening was the French drama Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet.

Anatomy of a Fall was awarded as best European Film and also received awards for director, actress, screenwriter, alongside the award for editing as well as the European University Film Award, both of them announced earlier.

The 2024 edition of the awards organised by the European Film Academy (https://www.europeanfilmacademy.org/) will be held in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Winners of European Film Awards 2023:

European Film:

Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d’une chute (France)

Directed by Justine Triet

European Documentary:

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood / Savvusanna sosarad (Estonia, France, Iceland)

Directed by Anna Hints

Produced by Alexandra Film

Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

European Director:

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

European Actress:

Sanda Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

European Actor:

Mads Mikkelsen in The Promised Land / Bastarden (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany)

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

European Screenwriter:

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:

How to Have Sex (UK, Greece)

Directed by Molly Manning Walker

European Animated Feature Film:

Robot Dreams (Spain, France)

Directed by Pablo Berger

European Short Film:

Hardly Working (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal: Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner and Michael Stumpf

European Young Audience Award:

Scrapper (UK)

Directed by Charlotte Regan

Previously Announced:

European Cinematography:

Rasmus Videbaek for The Promised Land

European Editing:

Laurent Sénéchal for Anatomy of a Fall

European Production Design:

Emita Frigato for La Chimera (Italy, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Alice Rohrwacher

European Costume Design:

Kicki Ilander for The Promised Land

European Make-up & Hair:

Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí, Montse Ribé for Society of the Snow / La Sociedad de la nieve (Spain)

Directed by J.A. Bayona

European Original Score:

Markus Binder for Club Zero (Austria, UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Qatar)

Directed by Jessica Hausner

European Sound:

Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by A24

Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

European Visual Effects:

Félix Bergés, Laura Pedro for Society of the Snow

European Lifetime Achievement:

Vanessa Redgrave

European Achievement in World Cinema:

Isabel Coixet

Eurimages Co-production Award:

Uljana Kim

Honorary Award of the EFA President and Board:

Béla Tarr

European University Film Award:

Anatomy of a Fall

European Sustainability Award – Prix Film4Climate:

Güler Sabanci