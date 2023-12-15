FESTIVALS: Berlinale’s Panorama and Forum Announce First Selected Titles

I'm Not Everything I Want to Be by Klára Tasovská

BERLIN: The documentary I’m Not Everything I Want to Be by Klára Tasovská was selected for Panorama Dokumente, while Maria's Silence by Dāvis Sīmanis and the documentary Mother and Daughter by Lana Gogoberidze were selected for the Forum section of the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival . The festival will be held 15 – 25 February 2024.

The Czech/Slovak/Austrian documentary I’m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být by Klára Tasovská will have its world premiere in Panorama Dokumente. The film portrays the photographer Libuše Jarcovjáková (now in her seventies) who, after the suppression of the Prague Spring in 1968, strived to break free from the constraints of the repressive Czechoslovakian regime and embarked on a long journey towards freedom.

The film is produced by the Czech company Somatic Films in coproduction with Slovak Nutprodukcia and Austrian Mischief Films.

Maria's Silence / Marijas klusums by Dāvis Sīmanis is a Latvian/Lithuanian coproduction starring Olga Šepicka, Artūrs Skrastiņš, Vilis Daudziņš, Ģirts Ķesteris and Inese Kučinska. The film is based on the true story of German silent film and theatre star Maria Leiko, a famous actress who had to decide late in her career between her ideals and the lies of Stalin’s totalitarian regime.

Latvian Mistrus Media is producing in coproduction with Lithuanian Broom Films, and with financial support from the National Film Center of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Center, Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), missionLatvia, the Latvian Television, and Creative Europe Development fund.

The documentary Mother and Daughter / Deda-Shvili by Lana Gogoberidze will have its international premiere in Forum Special. This Georgian/French coproduction is an intimate story about the relationship between mother and daughter viewed from the human and cinema perspective. The film is based on the recollections of the famous director Lana Gogoberidze of her mother, Nutsa, who was Georgia’s first female filmmaker.

Georgian company 3003 Film Production is producing with support from the Georgian National Film Center.