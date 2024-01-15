FESTIVALS: New Titles from FNE Partner Countries in 74th Berlinale Selection

The list includes the German/Czech documentary Those Days in Terezín (1997) by Sybylle Schönemann in Forum Special, short documentary Room 404 (Poland, Hong Kong, China) by Elysa Wendi and Shing Lee Wai in Forum Expanded, and short film Resentment / Obraza (USA, Lithuania) by Gleb Osatinski in Generation.
New selected titles in the aforementioned sections will be announced soon, alongside Competition and Panorama sections.
Five projects from Lithuania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Serbia are among the 18 projects chosen for the Official Selection of the Berlinale Co-production Market. Other projects and talents from FNE partner countries were selected for Berlinale Directors Projects and Talent Project Market Projects and Selected Producer Talents.
NEW TITLES FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES IN THE 74TH BERLINALE SELECTION:
Forum Special:
Those Days in Terezín / Diese Tage in Terezín (Germany, Czech Republic), Documentary
Directed by Sybylle Schönemann
Forum Expanded:
Room 404 (Poland, Hong Kong, China)
Directed by Elysa Wendi, Shing Lee Wai
Generation:
Resentment / Obraza (USA, Lithuania), Short film
Directed by Gleb Osatinski
Berlinale Co-production Market:
Official Selection:
Divorce During the War (Lithuania)
Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
Produced by M-Films
Antonivka (Ukraine, Lithuania)
Directed Kateryna Gornostai
Produced by Moon Man
Coproduced by Just a Moment
Ich bin Marika (Hungary)
Directed by Hajni Kis
Produced by Proton Cinema
Remains of Life (Bulgaria)
Directed by Sevda Shishmanova
Produced by Red Carpet
Folk Play (Serbia)
Directed by Mirjana Karanović
Produced by This and That Productions
Berlinale Directors Projects:
Twist the Rabbit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Mira Fornay
Produced by Cineart
Coproduced by Mirafox
Talent Project Market Projects and Selected Producer Talents:
Pogana (Croatia)
Directed by David Kapac
Produced by Eclectica (producer: Rea Rajčić)
Uptight Ass (Serbia)
Directed by Matija Gluščević
Produced by Naked (producer: Čarna Vučinić)