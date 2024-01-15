FESTIVALS: New Titles from FNE Partner Countries in 74th Berlinale Selection

Room 404 by Elysa Wendi and Shing Lee Wai

BERLIN: New titles selected for the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival have been announced, including projects from the Berlinale Co-production Market (17 - 21 February 2024). The festival will be held 15 – 25 February 2024.

The list includes the German/Czech documentary Those Days in Terezín (1997) by Sybylle Schönemann in Forum Special, short documentary Room 404 (Poland, Hong Kong, China) by Elysa Wendi and Shing Lee Wai in Forum Expanded, and short film Resentment / Obraza (USA, Lithuania) by Gleb Osatinski in Generation.

New selected titles in the aforementioned sections will be announced soon, alongside Competition and Panorama sections.

Five projects from Lithuania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Serbia are among the 18 projects chosen for the Official Selection of the Berlinale Co-production Market. Other projects and talents from FNE partner countries were selected for Berlinale Directors Projects and Talent Project Market Projects and Selected Producer Talents.

NEW TITLES FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES IN THE 74TH BERLINALE SELECTION:

Forum Special:

Those Days in Terezín / Diese Tage in Terezín (Germany, Czech Republic), Documentary

Directed by Sybylle Schönemann

Forum Expanded:

Room 404 (Poland, Hong Kong, China)

Directed by Elysa Wendi, Shing Lee Wai

Generation:

Resentment / Obraza (USA, Lithuania), Short film

Directed by Gleb Osatinski

Berlinale Co-production Market:

Official Selection:

Divorce During the War (Lithuania)

Directed by Andrius Blaževičius

Produced by M-Films

Antonivka (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed Kateryna Gornostai

Produced by Moon Man

Coproduced by Just a Moment

Ich bin Marika (Hungary)

Directed by Hajni Kis

Produced by Proton Cinema

Remains of Life (Bulgaria)

Directed by Sevda Shishmanova

Produced by Red Carpet

Folk Play (Serbia)

Directed by Mirjana Karanović

Produced by This and That Productions

Berlinale Directors Projects:

Twist the Rabbit (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Mira Fornay

Produced by Cineart

Coproduced by Mirafox

Talent Project Market Projects and Selected Producer Talents:

Pogana (Croatia)

Directed by David Kapac

Produced by Eclectica (producer: Rea Rajčić)

Uptight Ass (Serbia)

Directed by Matija Gluščević

Produced by Naked (producer: Čarna Vučinić)