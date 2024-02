BERLIN: Margarita Stoykova (Bulgaria), Džiugas Grinys (Lithuania), Kamila Urzędowska (Poland) and Salome Demuria (Georgia) are among the ten European Shooting Stars 2024 presented by European Film Promotion ( EFP ) at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival .

Europe‘s most promising up-and-coming acting talent will be presented during the Berlin International Film Festival‘s opening weekend with a series of profile-raising events, culminating in the annual European Shooting Stars Awards ceremony at the Berlinale Palast on 19 February 2024.

The 74th Berlin International Film Festival will be held 15 – 25 February 2024.

