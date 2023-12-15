Launch of FNE Medialink Financial Consulting Services

WARSAW: Get one to one advice on how to fund your film.

You already know that your first stop for finding a coproduction partner is Film New Europe - a name you can trust.

Now you feel that you need advice on finding potential financing sources for your project.

Our team of professionals with a proven track record in film financing will help you to navigate the world of public and private finance.

Based on the confidential information you provide us about your project, we offer two consultancy packages:

Consultancy Package ONE: Designing and evaluating the financing strategy

an evaluation of your financing plan

recommendations to maximise your financing strategy

60 minutes Zoom call with our expert

500 EUR

Consultancy Package TWO: Designing and evaluating the financing strategy

an evaluation of your financing plan

recommendations to maximise your financing and strategy

two 60 minutes zooms with our expert

650 EUR

For more information, write at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.