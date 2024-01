BERLIN: Arcadia, the second feature film by Greek director Yorgos Zois, will have its world premiere in the Encounters competition section of the 74th Berlin IFF (15 – 25 February 2024). Beta Cinema has already picked up the rights for this Greek/Bulgarian/US coproduction, except for Greece and Bulgaria.

Arcadia is produced by Foss Production and Homemade Film, and coproduced by Veselka Kiryakova at Red Carpet in association with Two & Two Pictures.

This drama-fantasy is starring Vangelis Mourikis and Angeliki Papoulia.

Eurimages, the Greek Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ekome, Flux Laboratory Athens and Onassis Culture supported the project.

Click HERE for the Beta Cinema press release.