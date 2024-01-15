Two Golden Globes for Poor Things, Which Was Shot in Hungary

Poor Things won awards for Best Film Musical or Comedy and Best Female Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone) and it was also nominated in the Best Director in a Film, Best Supporting Male Actor in a Film (Mark Ruffalo), Best Original Score in a Film (Jerskin Fendrix) and Best Screenplay for a Film (Tony McNamara) categories.
The British/US/Polish coproduction The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer (produced by A24 and coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions) was nominated in three categories: Best Film – Drama, Best Original Score in a Film (Mica Levi) and Best Non-English Language Film.
The winners were announced on 7 January 2024.