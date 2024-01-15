Two Golden Globes for Poor Things, Which Was Shot in Hungary

LOS ANGELES: The Irish/British/US coproduction Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos, which was shot at the Origo Studios in Budapest and also in Glasgow, received two awards at the 81st edition of the Golden Globes, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Poor Things won awards for Best Film Musical or Comedy and Best Female Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone) and it was also nominated in the Best Director in a Film, Best Supporting Male Actor in a Film (Mark Ruffalo), Best Original Score in a Film (Jerskin Fendrix) and Best Screenplay for a Film (Tony McNamara) categories.

The British/US/Polish coproduction The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer (produced by A24 and coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions) was nominated in three categories: Best Film – Drama, Best Original Score in a Film (Mica Levi) and Best Non-English Language Film.

The winners were announced on 7 January 2024.