Emmy Awards for FNE Partner Countries Talents

LOS ANGELES: Young Slovak animator David Stumpf won the award for Outstanding Motion Design for his work on Marvel Studios' series Ms. Marvel, while Polish costume designer Barbara Kuźnar earned an accolade for Outstanding Period Costumes for the second episode of the Netflix hit The Great at the 75th Emmy Awards held on 15 January 2024. It is the second Emmy Award for Barbara Kuźnar.

David Stumpf (1991) studied at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava, where he graduated with Cowboyland, which was selected for festivals in Annecy, Stuttgart and Hiroshima, and won several awards at home and internationally. In 2019 he finished his studies at Prague's FAMU with the film SH_T HAPPENS, which premiered at La Biennale in 2019 and was screened at over 100 festivals, including Sundance, Clermont-Ferrand and OIAF. He collaborated with various international studios, including Marvel Studios, Netflix, Buck, FX Network and Framestore.

In 2018, Barbara Kużnar was awarded her first Emmy statuette for costume design in the eighth episode of the second series of The Crown. Based in London, Kuznar is an assistant designer and cutter who has been part of costume departments for numerous Hollywood and British films, as well as on series for the BBC, Netflix, HBO and Amazon.