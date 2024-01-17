New Members from Slovenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Lithuania on European Film Academy’s Board

BERLIN: The European Film Academy has announced its board of 16 members running from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2025, which counts eight new members, including Daniel Hočevar (Slovenia), Mira Staleva (Bulgaria), Hanka Kastelicová (Czech Republic) and Marija Razgutė (Lithuania). Northeastern and Southeastern European regions are now represented by six Board members.

Daniel Hočevar will represent Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Mira Staleva will represent Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania, while Hanka Kastelicová will represent the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be represented by Marija Razgutė.

Mike Downey (Ireland/UK) will continue as chair of the board with Joanna Szymańska (Poland) joining Ada Solomon (Romania) as Deputy Chair. The Chair and Deputy Chairs do not represent a region.

