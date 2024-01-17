New Members from Slovenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Lithuania on European Film Academy’s Board

Daniel Hočevar will represent Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.
Mira Staleva will represent Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania, while Hanka Kastelicová will represent the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia.
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be represented by Marija Razgutė.
Mike Downey (Ireland/UK) will continue as chair of the board with Joanna Szymańska (Poland) joining Ada Solomon (Romania) as Deputy Chair. The Chair and Deputy Chairs do not represent a region.
Click HERE for the full list of the Board members.