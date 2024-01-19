FESTIVALS: Trieste Film Festival 2024 Starts Today

TRIESTE: Films by Janez Burger, Vladimir Perišić and Elene Naveriani are among the seven titles selected for the Feature Film Competition of the 35th edition of the Trieste Film Festival , which takes place 19 – 27 January 2024.

Alongside the Documentary Competition and the Short Film Competition, the festival offers several sidebar events including premiere screenings from Central and Eastern Europe, preview screenings of out-of-competition documentaries from Central and Eastern Europe, and Wild Roses, a showcase dedicated to female directors from Central and Eastern Europe, which focuses this year on German filmmakers.

When East Meets West, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 21 – 24 January 2024.

Feature Film Competition:

Hotel Pula (Croatia)

Directed by Andrej Korovljev

Produced by Kinematograf

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Without Air (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Katalin Moldovai

Produced by Magma Film

Coproduced by Spot Film, Salamandra Film

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary Inkubator Programme

Freedom (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)

Directed by Vladimir Perišić

Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron

Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Stepne (Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Slovakia)

Directed by Maryna Vroda

Produced by vrodastudio

Coproduced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Tandem Production, Koi Studio, New Europe Film Sales, Kerekes Film

Supported by the Ukraine State Film Agency, Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, (MBB-ILB) Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, RBB – Rundfunk Berlin- Brandenburg, Koi-Studio, New Europe Film Sales, the Slovak Film Commission, Kerekes Film, FVG Audiovisual Fund

Observing (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)

Directed by Janez Burger

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler Film, Kaval Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe MEDIA, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture