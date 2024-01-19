19-01-2024

FESTIVALS: Trieste Film Festival 2024 Starts Today

    Observing by Janez Burger Observing by Janez Burger credit: Staragara

    TRIESTE: Films by Janez Burger, Vladimir Perišić and Elene Naveriani are among the seven titles selected for the Feature Film Competition of the 35th edition of the Trieste Film Festival, which takes place 19 – 27 January 2024.

    Alongside the Documentary Competition and the Short Film Competition, the festival offers several sidebar events including premiere screenings from Central and Eastern Europe, preview screenings of out-of-competition documentaries from Central and Eastern Europe, and Wild Roses, a showcase dedicated to female directors from Central and Eastern Europe, which focuses this year on German filmmakers.

    When East Meets West, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 21 – 24 January 2024.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Hotel Pula (Croatia)
    Directed by Andrej Korovljev
    Produced by Kinematograf
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani 
    Produced by Alva Film
    Coproduced by Takes Film

    Without Air (Hungary, Romania)
    Directed by Katalin Moldovai
    Produced by Magma Film
    Coproduced by Spot Film, Salamandra Film
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary Inkubator Programme

    Freedom (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Coproduced by Mythberg Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)
    Directed by Vladimir Perišić
    Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron
    Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Stepne (Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Slovakia)
    Directed by Maryna Vroda
    Produced by vrodastudio
    Coproduced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Tandem Production, Koi Studio, New Europe Film Sales, Kerekes Film
    Supported by the Ukraine State Film Agency, Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, (MBB-ILB) Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, RBB – Rundfunk Berlin- Brandenburg, Koi-Studio, New Europe Film Sales, the Slovak Film Commission, Kerekes Film, FVG Audiovisual Fund

    Observing (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Janez Burger 
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler FilmKaval Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreRTV SlovenijaFS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe MEDIA, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture

