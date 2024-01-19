FESTIVALS: Trieste Film Festival 2024 Starts Today

Alongside the Documentary Competition and the Short Film Competition, the festival offers several sidebar events including premiere screenings from Central and Eastern Europe, preview screenings of out-of-competition documentaries from Central and Eastern Europe, and Wild Roses, a showcase dedicated to female directors from Central and Eastern Europe, which focuses this year on German filmmakers.
When East Meets West, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 21 – 24 January 2024.
Feature Film Competition:
Hotel Pula (Croatia)
Directed by Andrej Korovljev
Produced by Kinematograf
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Alva Film
Coproduced by Takes Film
Without Air (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Katalin Moldovai
Produced by Magma Film
Coproduced by Spot Film, Salamandra Film
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary Inkubator Programme
Freedom (Romania, Hungary)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Produced by Libra Film Productions
Coproduced by Mythberg Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary
Lost Country (France, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia)
Directed by Vladimir Perišić
Produced by Easy Riders Films, Trilema, KinoElektron
Coproduced by Red Lion, Kinorama
Supported by Film Center Serbia, CNC, Arte France Cinema, the Luxembourg Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Stepne (Ukraine, Germany, Poland, Slovakia)
Directed by Maryna Vroda
Produced by vrodastudio
Coproduced by Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Tandem Production, Koi Studio, New Europe Film Sales, Kerekes Film
Supported by the Ukraine State Film Agency, Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, (MBB-ILB) Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, RBB – Rundfunk Berlin- Brandenburg, Koi-Studio, New Europe Film Sales, the Slovak Film Commission, Kerekes Film, FVG Audiovisual Fund
Observing (Slovenia, Croatia, Italy, North Macedonia)
Directed by Janez Burger
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Transmedia, Propeler Film, Kaval Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, FS Viba Film, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe MEDIA, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, the Italian Ministry of Culture