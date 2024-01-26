26-01-2024

Winners of When East Meets West 2024

    2024 Ciclic Award 2024 Ciclic Award credit: WEMW

    TRIESTE: The Moldavian/Romanian feature film Lenin’s Pawn by Dragoș Turea and the documentary Strange Sea by Lala Aliyeva (Azerbaijan) received the top prizes, the Film Center Serbia Development Award and Ciclic WEMW Award, respectively, at the 14th edition of When East Meets West (WEMW, 21 – 24 January 2024).

    This year more than 550 registered participants from over 60 countries took part in WEMW and nearly 600 scheduled individual meetings were reported. Additionally, more than 15 different activities took place simultaneously over a four-day programme shaped together with more than 30 international partners and supporters.

    The East & West spotlight countries were: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine & Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

    WEMW 2024 is organised by the FVG Audiovisual Fund in collaboration with the Trieste Film Festival, EAVE, Creative Europe Desk Italy, and with support from Creative Europe MEDIA, MIC - Direzione Generale per il Cinema, CEI – Central European Initiative, Film Center Serbia, Ciclic - Centre-Val de Loire Region and the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia. 

    WEMW was held within the Trieste Film Festival, whose 35th edition runs 19 – 27 January 2024.

    WEMW CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS:

    Film Center Serbia Development Award:
    Lenin’s Pawn (Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Dragoș Turea
    Produced by Parmis Films
    Coproduced by Project UM

    Ciclic WEMW Award:
    Strange Sea (Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Lala Aliyeva
    Produced by Yaman Film

    Special Mention:
    The Amateur Photographer’s Family Portrait (Georgia, Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Nurlan Hasanli
    Produced by Radium Films
    Coproduced by Ultra Production

    EWA Network’s I HAVE A DREAM Award for Equality & Inclusion:
    Tetiana Khodakivska (Pronto Film in association with Moon Man and Babylon’13, Ukraine) for The Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole

    EAVE Producers Workshop Scholarship:
    Maria Kontogianni (Wild at Heart, Greece) for Hystera

    #DocsConnect Taskovski Training Award:
    Ricardo Ruales (Incubadora, Ecuador) & (Small Boss, Italy) for The Broken R

    DAE Talent Development Prize, in Cooperation with the EFM:
    Nurlan Hasanli (Radium Films, Georgia) & (Ultra Production, Azerbaijan) for The Amateur Photographer’s Family Portrait

    Laser Film Post-production Award:
    Turquoise Mountain (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Barbora Chalupova
    Produced by Nochi Film

    Marché du Film Producers Network Award:
    Elena Saulich (Pronto Film, Ukraine) for Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole
    Rafaella Costa (Manjericão Filmes, Brazil) for Let It Roll

    Pop Up Film Residency Award:
    Agata Wieczorek (Futur Antérieur Production, France) for Joy

    LAST STOP TRIESTE:

    HBO Europe Award:
    Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine, Romania, Croatia)
    Directed by Lesia Diak
    Produced by DramaFree
    Coproduced by Filmways, 15th Art Production

    Film Centre of Montenegro Award:
    Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium)
    Directed by Elene Mikaberidze
    Produced by Parachute Films
    Coproduced by Wide Studios, Iota Production

    THIS IS IT:

    ArteVideo Award:
    Still Here (Italy, Sri Lanka, France)
    Directed by Suranga D. Katugampala
    Produced by 5e6
    Coproduced by Kaiya Collective, Suboscura Films

    FIRST CUT+

    TRT Prize:
    March to May (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Pavol Repka
    Produced by Perfilm

    MIDPOINT SHORTS:

    HAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:
    Unavailable (Ukraine, France)
    Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi
    Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema
    Coproduced by Les Steppes

    ITALY-BALTIC CO-DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

    Beatrice (Estonia, Italy)
    Directed by Vallo Toomla
    Produced by Stellar Film (stellar.ee)
    Coproduced by Kino produzioni

    Hermann’s Hope (Lithuania, Italy)
    Directed by Sarunas Mikulskis
    Produced by MB Nuline kopija
    Coproduced by 010 Films  

    The Waterline (Italy, Latvia)
    Directed by Aurora Mischi
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by VFS Films (Latvia)

