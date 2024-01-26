Winners of When East Meets West 2024

This year more than 550 registered participants from over 60 countries took part in WEMW and nearly 600 scheduled individual meetings were reported. Additionally, more than 15 different activities took place simultaneously over a four-day programme shaped together with more than 30 international partners and supporters.
The East & West spotlight countries were: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine & Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.
WEMW 2024 is organised by the FVG Audiovisual Fund in collaboration with the Trieste Film Festival, EAVE, Creative Europe Desk Italy, and with support from Creative Europe MEDIA, MIC - Direzione Generale per il Cinema, CEI – Central European Initiative, Film Center Serbia, Ciclic - Centre-Val de Loire Region and the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.
WEMW was held within the Trieste Film Festival, whose 35th edition runs 19 – 27 January 2024.
WEMW CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS:
Film Center Serbia Development Award:
Lenin’s Pawn (Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Dragoș Turea
Produced by Parmis Films
Coproduced by Project UM
Ciclic WEMW Award:
Strange Sea (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Lala Aliyeva
Produced by Yaman Film
Special Mention:
The Amateur Photographer’s Family Portrait (Georgia, Azerbaijan)
Directed by Nurlan Hasanli
Produced by Radium Films
Coproduced by Ultra Production
EWA Network’s I HAVE A DREAM Award for Equality & Inclusion:
Tetiana Khodakivska (Pronto Film in association with Moon Man and Babylon’13, Ukraine) for The Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole
EAVE Producers Workshop Scholarship:
Maria Kontogianni (Wild at Heart, Greece) for Hystera
#DocsConnect Taskovski Training Award:
Ricardo Ruales (Incubadora, Ecuador) & (Small Boss, Italy) for The Broken R
DAE Talent Development Prize, in Cooperation with the EFM:
Nurlan Hasanli (Radium Films, Georgia) & (Ultra Production, Azerbaijan) for The Amateur Photographer’s Family Portrait
Laser Film Post-production Award:
Turquoise Mountain (Czech Republic)
Directed by Barbora Chalupova
Produced by Nochi Film
Marché du Film Producers Network Award:
Elena Saulich (Pronto Film, Ukraine) for Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole
Rafaella Costa (Manjericão Filmes, Brazil) for Let It Roll
Pop Up Film Residency Award:
Agata Wieczorek (Futur Antérieur Production, France) for Joy
LAST STOP TRIESTE:
HBO Europe Award:
Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine, Romania, Croatia)
Directed by Lesia Diak
Produced by DramaFree
Coproduced by Filmways, 15th Art Production
Film Centre of Montenegro Award:
Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium)
Directed by Elene Mikaberidze
Produced by Parachute Films
Coproduced by Wide Studios, Iota Production
THIS IS IT:
ArteVideo Award:
Still Here (Italy, Sri Lanka, France)
Directed by Suranga D. Katugampala
Produced by 5e6
Coproduced by Kaiya Collective, Suboscura Films
FIRST CUT+
TRT Prize:
March to May (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Pavol Repka
Produced by Perfilm
MIDPOINT SHORTS:
HAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:
Unavailable (Ukraine, France)
Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi
Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema
Coproduced by Les Steppes
ITALY-BALTIC CO-DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:
Beatrice (Estonia, Italy)
Directed by Vallo Toomla
Produced by Stellar Film (stellar.ee)
Coproduced by Kino produzioni
Hermann’s Hope (Lithuania, Italy)
Directed by Sarunas Mikulskis
Produced by MB Nuline kopija
Coproduced by 010 Films
The Waterline (Italy, Latvia)
Directed by Aurora Mischi
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by VFS Films (Latvia)
