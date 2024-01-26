Winners of When East Meets West 2024

TRIESTE: The Moldavian/Romanian feature film Lenin’s Pawn by Dragoș Turea and the documentary Strange Sea by Lala Aliyeva (Azerbaijan) received the top prizes, the Film Center Serbia Development Award and Ciclic WEMW Award, respectively, at the 14th edition of When East Meets West ( WEMW , 21 – 24 January 2024).

This year more than 550 registered participants from over 60 countries took part in WEMW and nearly 600 scheduled individual meetings were reported. Additionally, more than 15 different activities took place simultaneously over a four-day programme shaped together with more than 30 international partners and supporters.

The East & West spotlight countries were: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine & Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

WEMW 2024 is organised by the FVG Audiovisual Fund in collaboration with the Trieste Film Festival, EAVE, Creative Europe Desk Italy, and with support from Creative Europe MEDIA, MIC - Direzione Generale per il Cinema, CEI – Central European Initiative, Film Center Serbia, Ciclic - Centre-Val de Loire Region and the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

WEMW was held within the Trieste Film Festival, whose 35th edition runs 19 – 27 January 2024.

WEMW CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS:

Film Center Serbia Development Award:

Lenin’s Pawn (Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Dragoș Turea

Produced by Parmis Films

Coproduced by Project UM

Ciclic WEMW Award:

Strange Sea (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Lala Aliyeva

Produced by Yaman Film

Special Mention:

The Amateur Photographer’s Family Portrait (Georgia, Azerbaijan)

Directed by Nurlan Hasanli

Produced by Radium Films

Coproduced by Ultra Production

EWA Network’s I HAVE A DREAM Award for Equality & Inclusion:

Tetiana Khodakivska (Pronto Film in association with Moon Man and Babylon’13, Ukraine) for The Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole

EAVE Producers Workshop Scholarship:

Maria Kontogianni (Wild at Heart, Greece) for Hystera

#DocsConnect Taskovski Training Award:

Ricardo Ruales (Incubadora, Ecuador) & (Small Boss, Italy) for The Broken R

DAE Talent Development Prize, in Cooperation with the EFM:

Nurlan Hasanli (Radium Films, Georgia) & (Ultra Production, Azerbaijan) for The Amateur Photographer’s Family Portrait

Laser Film Post-production Award:

Turquoise Mountain (Czech Republic)

Directed by Barbora Chalupova

Produced by Nochi Film

Marché du Film Producers Network Award:

Elena Saulich (Pronto Film, Ukraine) for Blue Sweater with a Yellow Hole

Rafaella Costa (Manjericão Filmes, Brazil) for Let It Roll

Pop Up Film Residency Award:

Agata Wieczorek (Futur Antérieur Production, France) for Joy

LAST STOP TRIESTE:

HBO Europe Award:

Dad’s Lullaby (Ukraine, Romania, Croatia)

Directed by Lesia Diak

Produced by DramaFree

Coproduced by Filmways, 15th Art Production

Film Centre of Montenegro Award:

Blueberry Dreams (Georgia, France, Belgium)

Directed by Elene Mikaberidze

Produced by Parachute Films

Coproduced by Wide Studios, Iota Production

THIS IS IT:

ArteVideo Award:

Still Here (Italy, Sri Lanka, France)

Directed by Suranga D. Katugampala

Produced by 5e6

Coproduced by Kaiya Collective, Suboscura Films

FIRST CUT+

TRT Prize:

March to May (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Pavol Repka

Produced by Perfilm

MIDPOINT SHORTS:

HAVC & MIDPOINT Development Award:

Unavailable (Ukraine, France)

Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi

Produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema

Coproduced by Les Steppes

ITALY-BALTIC CO-DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

Beatrice (Estonia, Italy)

Directed by Vallo Toomla

Produced by Stellar Film (stellar.ee)

Coproduced by Kino produzioni

Hermann’s Hope (Lithuania, Italy)

Directed by Sarunas Mikulskis

Produced by MB Nuline kopija

Coproduced by 010 Films

The Waterline (Italy, Latvia)

Directed by Aurora Mischi

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by VFS Films (Latvia)

