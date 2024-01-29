29-01-2024

Two Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Support from New Pilot Programme for Series Co-production

By

    STRASBOURG: Belgian/Slovenian Arcanes, and Greater Adria, a joint project between Croatia, Italy, Germany and Belgium, are among the seven projects receiving support under the Council of Europe’s new Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions.

    From the total amount of support of 3 m EUR, Arcanes received 250,000 EUR and Greater Adria 500,000 EUR.

    The Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions is a three-year initiative of the Council of Europe, home of Eurimages. It supports high-quality series made as international coproductions and aims to empower independent producers and foster new relationships.

    Winning Projects from FNE Partner Countries:

    Arcanes (Belgium, Slovenia)
    Created by Michèle Jacob
    Produced by Beluga Tree
    Coproduced by Staragara, RTBF, Proximus Media House

    Greater Adria (Croatia, Italy, Germany, Belgium)
    Created by Nebojša Taraba, Simona Nobile
    Produced by Drugi plan
    Coproduced by Fabula Pictures, Nadcon Film, Lunanime

    Click HERE to see the list of all supported projects.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Winners of When East Meets West 2024