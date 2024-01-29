Two Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Support from New Pilot Programme for Series Co-production

STRASBOURG: Belgian/Slovenian Arcanes, and Greater Adria, a joint project between Croatia, Italy, Germany and Belgium, are among the seven projects receiving support under the Council of Europe’s new Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions.

From the total amount of support of 3 m EUR, Arcanes received 250,000 EUR and Greater Adria 500,000 EUR.

The Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions is a three-year initiative of the Council of Europe, home of Eurimages. It supports high-quality series made as international coproductions and aims to empower independent producers and foster new relationships.

Winning Projects from FNE Partner Countries:

Arcanes (Belgium, Slovenia)

Created by Michèle Jacob

Produced by Beluga Tree

Coproduced by Staragara, RTBF, Proximus Media House

Greater Adria (Croatia, Italy, Germany, Belgium)

Created by Nebojša Taraba, Simona Nobile

Produced by Drugi plan

Coproduced by Fabula Pictures, Nadcon Film, Lunanime

Click HERE to see the list of all supported projects.