Two Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Support from New Pilot Programme for Series Co-production

From the total amount of support of 3 m EUR, Arcanes received 250,000 EUR and Greater Adria 500,000 EUR.
The Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions is a three-year initiative of the Council of Europe, home of Eurimages. It supports high-quality series made as international coproductions and aims to empower independent producers and foster new relationships.
Winning Projects from FNE Partner Countries:
Arcanes (Belgium, Slovenia)
Created by Michèle Jacob
Produced by Beluga Tree
Coproduced by Staragara, RTBF, Proximus Media House
Greater Adria (Croatia, Italy, Germany, Belgium)
Created by Nebojša Taraba, Simona Nobile
Produced by Drugi plan
Coproduced by Fabula Pictures, Nadcon Film, Lunanime
