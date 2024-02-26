FNE at Berlinale 2024: Full List of Winners

BERLIN: The awards of the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (15 – 25 February 2024), were announced on 24 February 2024. The Golden Bear for Best Film went to Dahomey directed by Mati Diop.

The Romanian/American actor Sebastian Stan received the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance in A Different Man (USA) directed by Aaron Schimberg. “This is my first European film festival,” said Stan. “For a little boy from Romania, that is very meaningful for me, so thank you”, said Sebastian Stan on stage.

The Latvian/Lithuanian coproduction Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums by Dāvis Sīmanis, which had its world premiere in the Forum section, received the Ecumenical Jury Award.

The Dutch/Polish coproduction Grandmamauntsistercat by Zuza Banasińska, presented in Forum Expanded, received the Teddy Award for Best Short Film, while Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia) by Levan Akin, presented in the Panorama section, received the Teddy Jury Award.

The Czech/Slovak/Austrian coproduction I‘m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být by Klára Tasovská, which screened in Panorama Dokumente, was nominated for the Teddy Award in the Best Documentary/Essay Film category.

The German/Latvian/Dutch feature film project The Shore / Bereg by Vladimir Beck, which was presented at Berlinale Talents 2024, Script Station, received the Kompagnon-Fellowship Development Award.

The Hungarian project Ich bin Marika by Hajni Kis, which was showcased in the Official Selection of the Berlinale Co-production Market, received the ARTEkino International Award.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Prizes of Official Juries:

Prizes of the International Jury:

Golden Bear for Best Film:

Dahomey (France, Senegal, Benin)

Directed by Mati Diop

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:

A Traveller’s Needs / Yeohaengjaui pilyo (South Koreea)

Directed by Hong Sang-soo

Silver Bear Jury Prize:

The Empire / L’Empire (France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Portugal)

Directed by Bruno Dumont

Silver Bear for Best Director:

Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias for Pepe (Dominican Republic, France, Namibia, Germany)

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:

Sebastian Stan in A Different Man (USA)

Directed by Aaron Schimberg

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:

Emily Watson in Small Things Like These (Ireland, Belgium, USA)

Directed by Tim Mielants

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:

Matthias Glasner for Dying / Sterben (Germany)

Directed by Matthias Glasner

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:

Martin Gschlacht for the cinematography in The Devil’s Bath / Des Teufels Bad (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala

Prizes of Encounters Jury:

Best Film:

DIRECT ACTION (Germany, France)

Directed by Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell

Best Director:

Juliana Rojas for Cidade; Campo (Brazil, France, Germany)

Special Jury Award (ex-aequo):

The Great Yawn of History / Khamyazeye bozorg (Iran)

Directed by Aliyar Rasti

Some Rain Must Fall / Kong fang jian li de nv ren (Peoples’ Republic of China, USA, France, Singapore)

Directed by Qiu Yang

Berlinale Documentary Award:

No Other Land (Palestine)

Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Special Mention:

DIRECT ACTION (Germany, France)

Directed by Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell

GWFF Best First Feature Award:

Cu Li Never Cries / Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Vietnam, Singapore, France, Philippines, Norway)

Directed by Phạm Ngọc Lân

Prizes of the International Short Film Jury:

Golden Bear for Best Short Film:

An Odd Turn / Un movimiento extraño (Argentina)

Directed by Francisco Lezama

Silver Bear Jury Prize:

Remains of the Hot Day / Re tian wu hou (Peoples’ Republic of China)

Directed by Wenqian Zhang

Special Mention:

That’s All from Me / So viel von mir (Germany)

Directed by Eva Könnemann

Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards:

That’s All from Me / So viel von mir (Germany)

Directed by Eva Könnemann

Prizes of the Juries Generation:

PRIZES OF GENERATION KPLUS:

Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

It‘s Okay! (South Korea)

Directed by Kim Hye-young

Special Mention:

Young Hearts / Junge Herzen (Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Anthony Schatteman

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Papillon / Butterfly (France)

Directed by Florence Miailhe

Special Mention:

Sukoun / Amplified (Jordan, Egypt, Palestine)

Directed by Dina Naser

International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition:

The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:

Reinas (Switzerland, Peru)

Directed by Klaudia Reynicke

Special Mention:

Through Rocks and Clouds / Raíz (Peru, Chile)

Directed by Franco García Becerra

The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:

A Summer’s End Poem (Peoples’ Republic of China, Malaysia, Switzerland)

Directed by Lam Can-zhao

Special Mention:

Uli (Colombia)

Directed by Mariana Gil Ríos

PRIZES OF GENERATION 14PLUS

Youth Jury Generation 14plus:

Crystal Bear for the Best Film:

Last Swim (UK)

Directed by Sasha Nathwani

Special Mention:

She Sat There Like All Ordinary Ones / Kai Shi De Qiang (Peoples’ Republic of China)

Directed by Qu Youjia

Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:

Cura sana (Spain)

Directed by Lucía G. Romero

Special Mention:

Lapse / Lapso (Brazil)

Directed by Caroline Cavalcanti

International Jury in the Generation 14plus Competition:

The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:

Who by Fire / Comme le feu (Canada, France)

Directed by Philippe Lesage

Special Mention:

Maydegol (Iran, Germany, France)

Directed by Sarvnaz Alambeigi

The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:

A Bird Flew / Un pájaro voló (Cuba, Colombia)

Directed by Leinad Pájaro De la Hoz

Special Mention:

Songs of Love and Hate (Nepal)

Directed by Saurav Ghimire

PRIZES OF THE INDEPENDENT JURIES:

Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury:

Competition:

My Favourite Cake / Keyke mahboobe man (Iran, France, Sweden, Germany)

Directed by Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha

Panorama:

Sex (Norway)

Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

Forum:

Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Broom Films

Supported by the National Film Center of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Center, Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), missionLatvia, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe Development fund

Special Mention:

Intercepted (Canada, France, Ukraine)

Directed by Oksana Karpovych

Prizes of the FIPRESCI Jury:

Competition:

My Favourite Cake / Keyke mahboobe man (Iran, France, Sweden, Germany)

Directed by Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha

Encounters:

Sleep with Your Eyes Open / Dormir de olhos abertos (Brazil, Taiwan, Argentina, Germany)

Directed by Nele Wohlatz

Panorama:

Faruk (France, Germany, Turkey)

Directed by Aslı Özge

Forum:

The Human Hibernation (Spain)

Directed by Anna Cornudella Castro

Teddy Awards:

Best Feature Film:

All Shall Be Well (Hong Kong, China)

Directed by Ray Yeung

Nominated:

Cidade; Campo, Crossing, The Devil‘s Bath / Des Teufels Bad, Fin / Huling Palabas, I Saw the TV Glow, Langue Étrangère, Love Lies Bleeding, Sex, You Burn Me / Tú me abrasas, The Visitor, Young Hearts

Best Documentary/Essay Film:

Teaches of Peaches (Germany)

Directed by Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer

Nominated:

I‘m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria)

Directed by Klára Tasovská

Produced by Somatic Films

Coproduced by Nutprodukcia, Austrian Mischief Film

Baldiga - Unlocked Heart / Baldiga - Entsichertes Herz, Reas

Best Short Film:

Grandmamauntsistercat (the Netherlands, Poland)

Directed by Zuza Banasińska

Nominated:

Towards the Sun, Far from the Center / Al sol, lejos del centro, Cura sana, I Don‘t Want To Be Just a Memory, Goodbye First Love / Jing guo, Uli, Invincible Summer / Un invincible été, An Odd Turn / Un movimiento extraño

Jury Award:

Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia)

Directed by Levan Akin

Produced by French Quarter Film

Coproduced by RMV, SVT, Adomeit Film, Easy Riders Films, Bir Film, 1991 Productions

Special Teddy Award:

Lothar Lambert

CICAE Art Cinema Award:

Panorama:

Sex (Norway)

Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

Forum:

Shahid (Germany)

Directed by Narges Kalhor

Prize of the Guild of German Arthouse Cinemas in Competition:

Dying / Sterben (Germany)

Directed by Matthias Glasner

Label Europa Cinemas:

Sex (Norway)

Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

Caligari Film Prize:

Shahid (Germany)

Directed by Narges Kalhor

Peace Film Prize:

Favoriten (Austria)

Directed by Ruth Beckermann

Amnesty International Film Award:

The Strangers’ Case (Jordan)

Directed by Brandt Andersen

Heiner Carow Prize:

Ivo (Germany)

Directed by Eva Trobisch

Prize of AG Kino – Gilde – Cinema Vision 14plus:

Main Award:

Last Swim (UK)

Directed by Sasha Nathwani

Special Mention:

Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story / Disco Afrika : une histoire malgache (France, Madagascar, Germany, Mauritius, South Africa, Qatar)

Directed by Luck Razanajaona

FURTHER PRIZES:

Panorama Audience Award:

Feature Film:

Memories of a Burning Body / Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Costa Rica, Spain)

Directed by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss

Panorama Audience Award:

Documentary:

No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)

Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

Readers’ Juries:

Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award:

Dying / Sterben (Germany)

Directed by Matthias Glasner

Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award:

A Family / Une famille (France)

Directed by Christine Angot

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

Kompagnon-Fellowship:

The Shore / Bereg (Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands)

Directed by Vladimir Beck

(Berlinale Talents 2024, Script Station)

Traversée (France, Germany)

Directed by Tizian Stromp Zargari

(Perspektive Deutsches Kino 2023, Alumnus)

ARTEkino International Award:

Ich bin Marika (Hungary)

Directed by Hajni Kis

Produced by Proton Cinema

Eurimages Co-production Development Award:

Screaming Girl (Ukraine)

Directed by Antonio Lukich

VFF Talent Highlight Award:

Main Award:

Silence Sometimes (USA)

Directed by Álvaro Robles

Honourable Mentions:

Astana Internet Stars (Kazahstan)

Directed by Assel Aushakimova

More Than a Hug (Sweden)

Directed by Liselotte Persson

Talents Footprints – Mastercard Enablement Programme:

Main Awards:

Radioxity Stop Motion Animation Academy (Nigeria)

Directed by Esther Kemi Gbadamosi

Return to the Source: Film Workshop & Residency Programme (Namibia)

Directed by Perivi John Katjavivi

Alumni Projects:

UnderCurrent (India)

Directed by Shuchi Talati

Sunshine Cinema (South Africa)

Directed by Sydelle Willow Smith