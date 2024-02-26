FNE at Berlinale 2024: Full List of Winners

The Romanian/American actor Sebastian Stan received the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance in A Different Man (USA) directed by Aaron Schimberg. “This is my first European film festival,” said Stan. “For a little boy from Romania, that is very meaningful for me, so thank you”, said Sebastian Stan on stage.
The Latvian/Lithuanian coproduction Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums by Dāvis Sīmanis, which had its world premiere in the Forum section, received the Ecumenical Jury Award.
The Dutch/Polish coproduction Grandmamauntsistercat by Zuza Banasińska, presented in Forum Expanded, received the Teddy Award for Best Short Film, while Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia) by Levan Akin, presented in the Panorama section, received the Teddy Jury Award.
The Czech/Slovak/Austrian coproduction I‘m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být by Klára Tasovská, which screened in Panorama Dokumente, was nominated for the Teddy Award in the Best Documentary/Essay Film category.
The German/Latvian/Dutch feature film project The Shore / Bereg by Vladimir Beck, which was presented at Berlinale Talents 2024, Script Station, received the Kompagnon-Fellowship Development Award.
The Hungarian project Ich bin Marika by Hajni Kis, which was showcased in the Official Selection of the Berlinale Co-production Market, received the ARTEkino International Award.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Prizes of Official Juries:
Prizes of the International Jury:
Golden Bear for Best Film:
Dahomey (France, Senegal, Benin)
Directed by Mati Diop
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:
A Traveller’s Needs / Yeohaengjaui pilyo (South Koreea)
Directed by Hong Sang-soo
Silver Bear Jury Prize:
The Empire / L’Empire (France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Portugal)
Directed by Bruno Dumont
Silver Bear for Best Director:
Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias for Pepe (Dominican Republic, France, Namibia, Germany)
Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:
Sebastian Stan in A Different Man (USA)
Directed by Aaron Schimberg
Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:
Emily Watson in Small Things Like These (Ireland, Belgium, USA)
Directed by Tim Mielants
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:
Matthias Glasner for Dying / Sterben (Germany)
Directed by Matthias Glasner
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:
Martin Gschlacht for the cinematography in The Devil’s Bath / Des Teufels Bad (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala
Prizes of Encounters Jury:
Best Film:
DIRECT ACTION (Germany, France)
Directed by Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell
Best Director:
Juliana Rojas for Cidade; Campo (Brazil, France, Germany)
Special Jury Award (ex-aequo):
The Great Yawn of History / Khamyazeye bozorg (Iran)
Directed by Aliyar Rasti
Some Rain Must Fall / Kong fang jian li de nv ren (Peoples’ Republic of China, USA, France, Singapore)
Directed by Qiu Yang
Berlinale Documentary Award:
No Other Land (Palestine)
Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Special Mention:
DIRECT ACTION (Germany, France)
Directed by Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell
GWFF Best First Feature Award:
Cu Li Never Cries / Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Vietnam, Singapore, France, Philippines, Norway)
Directed by Phạm Ngọc Lân
Prizes of the International Short Film Jury:
Golden Bear for Best Short Film:
An Odd Turn / Un movimiento extraño (Argentina)
Directed by Francisco Lezama
Silver Bear Jury Prize:
Remains of the Hot Day / Re tian wu hou (Peoples’ Republic of China)
Directed by Wenqian Zhang
Special Mention:
That’s All from Me / So viel von mir (Germany)
Directed by Eva Könnemann
Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards:
That’s All from Me / So viel von mir (Germany)
Directed by Eva Könnemann
Prizes of the Juries Generation:
PRIZES OF GENERATION KPLUS:
Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:
Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
It‘s Okay! (South Korea)
Directed by Kim Hye-young
Special Mention:
Young Hearts / Junge Herzen (Belgium, the Netherlands)
Directed by Anthony Schatteman
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
Papillon / Butterfly (France)
Directed by Florence Miailhe
Special Mention:
Sukoun / Amplified (Jordan, Egypt, Palestine)
Directed by Dina Naser
International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition:
The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:
Reinas (Switzerland, Peru)
Directed by Klaudia Reynicke
Special Mention:
Through Rocks and Clouds / Raíz (Peru, Chile)
Directed by Franco García Becerra
The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:
A Summer’s End Poem (Peoples’ Republic of China, Malaysia, Switzerland)
Directed by Lam Can-zhao
Special Mention:
Uli (Colombia)
Directed by Mariana Gil Ríos
PRIZES OF GENERATION 14PLUS
Youth Jury Generation 14plus:
Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
Last Swim (UK)
Directed by Sasha Nathwani
Special Mention:
She Sat There Like All Ordinary Ones / Kai Shi De Qiang (Peoples’ Republic of China)
Directed by Qu Youjia
Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
Cura sana (Spain)
Directed by Lucía G. Romero
Special Mention:
Lapse / Lapso (Brazil)
Directed by Caroline Cavalcanti
International Jury in the Generation 14plus Competition:
The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:
Who by Fire / Comme le feu (Canada, France)
Directed by Philippe Lesage
Special Mention:
Maydegol (Iran, Germany, France)
Directed by Sarvnaz Alambeigi
The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:
A Bird Flew / Un pájaro voló (Cuba, Colombia)
Directed by Leinad Pájaro De la Hoz
Special Mention:
Songs of Love and Hate (Nepal)
Directed by Saurav Ghimire
PRIZES OF THE INDEPENDENT JURIES:
Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury:
Competition:
My Favourite Cake / Keyke mahboobe man (Iran, France, Sweden, Germany)
Directed by Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha
Panorama:
Sex (Norway)
Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud
Forum:
Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)
Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Broom Films
Supported by the National Film Center of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Center, Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), missionLatvia, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe Development fund
Special Mention:
Intercepted (Canada, France, Ukraine)
Directed by Oksana Karpovych
Prizes of the FIPRESCI Jury:
Competition:
My Favourite Cake / Keyke mahboobe man (Iran, France, Sweden, Germany)
Directed by Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha
Encounters:
Sleep with Your Eyes Open / Dormir de olhos abertos (Brazil, Taiwan, Argentina, Germany)
Directed by Nele Wohlatz
Panorama:
Faruk (France, Germany, Turkey)
Directed by Aslı Özge
Forum:
The Human Hibernation (Spain)
Directed by Anna Cornudella Castro
Teddy Awards:
Best Feature Film:
All Shall Be Well (Hong Kong, China)
Directed by Ray Yeung
Nominated:
Cidade; Campo, Crossing, The Devil‘s Bath / Des Teufels Bad, Fin / Huling Palabas, I Saw the TV Glow, Langue Étrangère, Love Lies Bleeding, Sex, You Burn Me / Tú me abrasas, The Visitor, Young Hearts
Best Documentary/Essay Film:
Teaches of Peaches (Germany)
Directed by Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer
Nominated:
I‘m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria)
Directed by Klára Tasovská
Produced by Somatic Films
Coproduced by Nutprodukcia, Austrian Mischief Film
Baldiga - Unlocked Heart / Baldiga - Entsichertes Herz, Reas
Best Short Film:
Grandmamauntsistercat (the Netherlands, Poland)
Directed by Zuza Banasińska
Nominated:
Towards the Sun, Far from the Center / Al sol, lejos del centro, Cura sana, I Don‘t Want To Be Just a Memory, Goodbye First Love / Jing guo, Uli, Invincible Summer / Un invincible été, An Odd Turn / Un movimiento extraño
Jury Award:
Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia)
Directed by Levan Akin
Produced by French Quarter Film
Coproduced by RMV, SVT, Adomeit Film, Easy Riders Films, Bir Film, 1991 Productions
Special Teddy Award:
Lothar Lambert
CICAE Art Cinema Award:
Panorama:
Sex (Norway)
Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud
Forum:
Shahid (Germany)
Directed by Narges Kalhor
Prize of the Guild of German Arthouse Cinemas in Competition:
Dying / Sterben (Germany)
Directed by Matthias Glasner
Label Europa Cinemas:
Sex (Norway)
Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud
Caligari Film Prize:
Shahid (Germany)
Directed by Narges Kalhor
Peace Film Prize:
Favoriten (Austria)
Directed by Ruth Beckermann
Amnesty International Film Award:
The Strangers’ Case (Jordan)
Directed by Brandt Andersen
Heiner Carow Prize:
Ivo (Germany)
Directed by Eva Trobisch
Prize of AG Kino – Gilde – Cinema Vision 14plus:
Main Award:
Last Swim (UK)
Directed by Sasha Nathwani
Special Mention:
Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story / Disco Afrika : une histoire malgache (France, Madagascar, Germany, Mauritius, South Africa, Qatar)
Directed by Luck Razanajaona
FURTHER PRIZES:
Panorama Audience Award:
Feature Film:
Memories of a Burning Body / Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Costa Rica, Spain)
Directed by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss
Panorama Audience Award:
Documentary:
No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)
Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor
Readers’ Juries:
Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award:
Dying / Sterben (Germany)
Directed by Matthias Glasner
Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award:
A Family / Une famille (France)
Directed by Christine Angot
DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:
Kompagnon-Fellowship:
The Shore / Bereg (Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands)
Directed by Vladimir Beck
(Berlinale Talents 2024, Script Station)
Traversée (France, Germany)
Directed by Tizian Stromp Zargari
(Perspektive Deutsches Kino 2023, Alumnus)
ARTEkino International Award:
Ich bin Marika (Hungary)
Directed by Hajni Kis
Produced by Proton Cinema
Eurimages Co-production Development Award:
Screaming Girl (Ukraine)
Directed by Antonio Lukich
VFF Talent Highlight Award:
Main Award:
Silence Sometimes (USA)
Directed by Álvaro Robles
Honourable Mentions:
Astana Internet Stars (Kazahstan)
Directed by Assel Aushakimova
More Than a Hug (Sweden)
Directed by Liselotte Persson
Talents Footprints – Mastercard Enablement Programme:
Main Awards:
Radioxity Stop Motion Animation Academy (Nigeria)
Directed by Esther Kemi Gbadamosi
Return to the Source: Film Workshop & Residency Programme (Namibia)
Directed by Perivi John Katjavivi
Alumni Projects:
UnderCurrent (India)
Directed by Shuchi Talati
Sunshine Cinema (South Africa)
Directed by Sydelle Willow Smith