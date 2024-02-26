26-02-2024

FNE at Berlinale 2024: Full List of Winners

By
    Dahomey by Mati Diop Dahomey by Mati Diop source: berlinale.de

    BERLIN: The awards of the 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (15 – 25 February 2024), were announced on 24 February 2024. The Golden Bear for Best Film went to Dahomey directed by Mati Diop.

    The Romanian/American actor Sebastian Stan received the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance in A Different Man (USA) directed by Aaron Schimberg. “This is my first European film festival,” said Stan. “For a little boy from Romania, that is very meaningful for me, so thank you”, said Sebastian Stan on stage.

    The Latvian/Lithuanian coproduction Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums by Dāvis Sīmanis, which had its world premiere in the Forum section, received the Ecumenical Jury Award.

    The Dutch/Polish coproduction Grandmamauntsistercat by Zuza Banasińska, presented in Forum Expanded, received the Teddy Award for Best Short Film, while Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia) by Levan Akin, presented in the Panorama section, received the Teddy Jury Award. 

    The Czech/Slovak/Austrian coproduction I‘m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být by Klára Tasovská, which screened in Panorama Dokumente, was nominated for the Teddy Award in the Best Documentary/Essay Film category.

    The German/Latvian/Dutch feature film project The Shore / Bereg by Vladimir Beck, which was presented at Berlinale Talents 2024, Script Station, received the Kompagnon-Fellowship Development Award.

    The Hungarian project Ich bin Marika by Hajni Kis, which was showcased in the Official Selection of the Berlinale Co-production Market, received the ARTEkino International Award.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Prizes of Official Juries:

    Prizes of the International Jury:

    Golden Bear for Best Film:
    Dahomey (France, Senegal, Benin)
    Directed by Mati Diop

    Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize:
    A Traveller’s Needs / Yeohaengjaui pilyo (South Koreea)
    Directed by Hong Sang-soo

    Silver Bear Jury Prize:
    The Empire / L’Empire (France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Portugal)
    Directed by Bruno Dumont

    Silver Bear for Best Director:
    Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias for Pepe (Dominican Republic, France, Namibia, Germany)

    Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance:
    Sebastian Stan in A Different Man (USA)
    Directed by Aaron Schimberg

    Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance:
    Emily Watson in Small Things Like These (Ireland, Belgium, USA)
    Directed by Tim Mielants

    Silver Bear for Best Screenplay:
    Matthias Glasner for Dying / Sterben (Germany)
    Directed by Matthias Glasner

    Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution:
    Martin Gschlacht for the cinematography in The Devil’s Bath / Des Teufels Bad (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala

    Prizes of Encounters Jury:

    Best Film:
    DIRECT ACTION (Germany, France)
    Directed by Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell

    Best Director:
    Juliana Rojas for Cidade; Campo (Brazil, France, Germany)

    Special Jury Award (ex-aequo):

    The Great Yawn of History / Khamyazeye bozorg (Iran)
    Directed by Aliyar Rasti

    Some Rain Must Fall / Kong fang jian li de nv ren (Peoples’ Republic of China, USA, France, Singapore)
    Directed by Qiu Yang

    Berlinale Documentary Award:

    Berlinale Documentary Award:
    No Other Land (Palestine)
    Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

    Special Mention:
    DIRECT ACTION (Germany, France)
    Directed by Guillaume Cailleau, Ben Russell

    GWFF Best First Feature Award:
    Cu Li Never Cries / Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Vietnam, Singapore, France, Philippines, Norway)
    Directed by Phạm Ngọc Lân

    Prizes of the International Short Film Jury:

    Golden Bear for Best Short Film:
    An Odd Turn / Un movimiento extraño (Argentina)
    Directed by Francisco Lezama

    Silver Bear Jury Prize:
    Remains of the Hot Day / Re tian wu hou (Peoples’ Republic of China)
    Directed by Wenqian Zhang

    Special Mention:
    That’s All from Me / So viel von mir (Germany)
    Directed by Eva Könnemann

    Berlin Short Film Candidate for the European Film Awards:
    That’s All from Me / So viel von mir (Germany)
    Directed by Eva Könnemann

    Prizes of the Juries Generation:

    PRIZES OF GENERATION KPLUS:

    Children’s Jury Generation Kplus:

    Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
    It‘s Okay! (South Korea)
    Directed by Kim Hye-young

    Special Mention:
    Young Hearts / Junge Herzen (Belgium, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Anthony Schatteman

    Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
    Papillon / Butterfly (France)
    Directed by Florence Miailhe

    Special Mention:
    Sukoun / Amplified (Jordan, Egypt, Palestine)
    Directed by Dina Naser

    International Jury in the Generation Kplus Competition:

    The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:
    Reinas (Switzerland, Peru)
    Directed by Klaudia Reynicke

    Special Mention:
    Through Rocks and Clouds / Raíz (Peru, Chile)
    Directed by Franco García Becerra

    The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:
    A Summer’s End Poem (Peoples’ Republic of China, Malaysia, Switzerland)
    Directed by Lam Can-zhao

    Special Mention:
    Uli (Colombia)
    Directed by Mariana Gil Ríos

    PRIZES OF GENERATION 14PLUS

    Youth Jury Generation 14plus:

    Crystal Bear for the Best Film:
    Last Swim (UK)
    Directed by Sasha Nathwani

    Special Mention:
    She Sat There Like All Ordinary Ones / Kai Shi De Qiang (Peoples’ Republic of China)
    Directed by Qu Youjia

    Crystal Bear for the Best Short Film:
    Cura sana (Spain)
    Directed by Lucía G. Romero

    Special Mention:
    Lapse / Lapso (Brazil)
    Directed by Caroline Cavalcanti

    International Jury in the Generation 14plus Competition:

    The Grand Prix of the International Jury for the Best Film:
    Who by Fire / Comme le feu (Canada, France)
    Directed by Philippe Lesage

    Special Mention:
    Maydegol (Iran, Germany, France)
    Directed by Sarvnaz Alambeigi

    The Special Prize of the International Jury for the Best Short Film:
    A Bird Flew / Un pájaro voló (Cuba, Colombia)
    Directed by Leinad Pájaro De la Hoz

    Special Mention:
    Songs of Love and Hate (Nepal)
    Directed by Saurav Ghimire

    PRIZES OF THE INDEPENDENT JURIES:

    Prizes of the Ecumenical Jury:

    Competition:
    My Favourite Cake / Keyke mahboobe man (Iran, France, Sweden, Germany)
    Directed by Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha

    Panorama:
    Sex (Norway)
    Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

    Forum:
    Maria’s Silence / Marijas klusums (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Dāvis Sīmanis
    Produced by Mistrus Media
    Coproduced by Broom Films
    Supported by the National Film Center of Latvia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Center, Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), missionLatvia, the Latvian Television, Creative Europe Development fund

    Special Mention:
    Intercepted (Canada, France, Ukraine)
    Directed by Oksana Karpovych

    Prizes of the FIPRESCI Jury:

    Competition:
    My Favourite Cake / Keyke mahboobe man (Iran, France, Sweden, Germany)
    Directed by Maryam Moghaddam & Behtash Sanaeeha

    Encounters:
    Sleep with Your Eyes Open / Dormir de olhos abertos (Brazil, Taiwan, Argentina, Germany)
    Directed by Nele Wohlatz

    Panorama:
    Faruk (France, Germany, Turkey)
    Directed by Aslı Özge

    Forum:
    The Human Hibernation (Spain)
    Directed by Anna Cornudella Castro

    Teddy Awards:

    Best Feature Film:
    All Shall Be Well (Hong Kong, China)
    Directed by Ray Yeung

    Nominated:
    Cidade; Campo, Crossing, The Devil‘s Bath / Des Teufels Bad, Fin / Huling Palabas, I Saw the TV Glow, Langue Étrangère, Love Lies Bleeding, Sex, You Burn Me / Tú me abrasas, The Visitor, Young Hearts

    Best Documentary/Essay Film:
    Teaches of Peaches (Germany)
    Directed by Philipp Fussenegger, Judy Landkammer

    Nominated:
    I‘m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria)
    Directed by Klára Tasovská
    Produced by Somatic Films
    Coproduced by Nutprodukcia, Austrian Mischief Film

    Baldiga - Unlocked Heart / Baldiga - Entsichertes Herz, Reas

    Best Short Film:
    Grandmamauntsistercat (the Netherlands, Poland)
    Directed by Zuza Banasińska

    Nominated:
    Towards the Sun, Far from the Center / Al sol, lejos del centro, Cura sana, I Don‘t Want To Be Just a Memory, Goodbye First Love / Jing guo, Uli, Invincible Summer / Un invincible été, An Odd Turn / Un movimiento extraño

    Jury Award:
    Crossing (Sweden, Denmark, France, Turkey, Georgia)
    Directed by Levan Akin 
    Produced by French Quarter Film
    Coproduced by RMV, SVT, Adomeit Film, Easy Riders Films, Bir Film, 1991 Productions

    Special Teddy Award:
    Lothar Lambert

    CICAE Art Cinema Award:

    Panorama:
    Sex (Norway)
    Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

    Forum:
    Shahid (Germany)
    Directed by Narges Kalhor

    Prize of the Guild of German Arthouse Cinemas in Competition:
    Dying / Sterben (Germany)
    Directed by Matthias Glasner

    Label Europa Cinemas:
    Sex (Norway)
    Directed by Dag Johan Haugerud

    Caligari Film Prize:
    Shahid (Germany)
    Directed by Narges Kalhor

    Peace Film Prize:
    Favoriten (Austria)
    Directed by Ruth Beckermann

    Amnesty International Film Award:
    The Strangers’ Case (Jordan)
    Directed by Brandt Andersen

    Heiner Carow Prize:
    Ivo (Germany)
    Directed by Eva Trobisch

    Prize of AG Kino – Gilde – Cinema Vision 14plus:

    Main Award:
    Last Swim (UK)
    Directed by Sasha Nathwani

    Special Mention:
    Disco Afrika: A Malagasy Story / Disco Afrika : une histoire malgache (France, Madagascar, Germany, Mauritius, South Africa, Qatar)
    Directed by Luck Razanajaona

    FURTHER PRIZES:

    Panorama Audience Award:

    Feature Film:
    Memories of a Burning Body / Memorias de un cuerpo que arde (Costa Rica, Spain)
    Directed by Antonella Sudasassi Furniss

    Panorama Audience Award:

    Documentary:
    No Other Land (Palestine, Norway)
    Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor

    Readers’ Juries:

    Berliner Morgenpost Readers’ Jury Award:
    Dying / Sterben (Germany)
    Directed by Matthias Glasner

    Tagesspiegel Readers’ Jury Award:
    A Family / Une famille (France)
    Directed by Christine Angot

    DEVELOPMENT AWARDS:

    Kompagnon-Fellowship:

    The Shore / Bereg (Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Vladimir Beck
    (Berlinale Talents 2024, Script Station)

    Traversée (France, Germany)
    Directed by Tizian Stromp Zargari
    (Perspektive Deutsches Kino 2023, Alumnus)

    ARTEkino International Award:
    Ich bin Marika (Hungary)
    Directed by Hajni Kis 
    Produced by Proton Cinema

    Eurimages Co-production Development Award:
    Screaming Girl (Ukraine)
    Directed by Antonio Lukich

    VFF Talent Highlight Award:

    Main Award:
    Silence Sometimes (USA)
    Directed by Álvaro Robles

    Honourable Mentions:

    Astana Internet Stars (Kazahstan)
    Directed by Assel Aushakimova

    More Than a Hug (Sweden)
    Directed by Liselotte Persson

    Talents Footprints – Mastercard Enablement Programme:

    Main Awards:

    Radioxity Stop Motion Animation Academy (Nigeria)
    Directed by Esther Kemi Gbadamosi

    Return to the Source: Film Workshop & Residency Programme (Namibia)
    Directed by Perivi John Katjavivi

    Alumni Projects:

    UnderCurrent (India)
    Directed by Shuchi Talati

    Sunshine Cinema (South Africa)
    Directed by Sydelle Willow Smith

    Published in Region

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« FNE at Berlinale 2024: See how the FIPRESCI critics rated the programme